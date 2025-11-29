403
Israeli strike on Beit Jinn kills at least thirteen, injures dozens
(MENAFN) At least 13 people, including women and children, were killed and an equal number wounded early Friday following an Israeli attack on the town of Beit Jinn and the road leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside.
According to local sources , two women and two children were among the fatalities. Many victims remain trapped under rubble as rescue efforts continue. Civil Defense teams and ambulances from the Damascus countryside health directorate were deployed to recover the dead and treat the wounded.
The state-run news agency reported that Israeli drones continued patrolling the area after the strikes, especially along the road connecting Beit Jinn and Mazraat Beit Jinn. Dozens of families reportedly fled to nearby safer locations following the attack.
Earlier, an Israeli patrol reportedly entered Beit Jinn, clashed briefly with local residents, and withdrew. The Israeli military stated that six Israeli soldiers were injured, including three critically, during the operation. Israel claimed that members of “Jamaa Islamiya” were detained, alleging they had “operated in the area and conducted attacks against Israeli civilians.”
In response, Jamaa Islamiya rejected the allegations, saying it operates only in Lebanon and condemned the Israeli strikes on Beit Jinn, offering condolences to the victims. The group affirmed its commitment to the ceasefire deal with Israel agreed on Nov. 27, 2024, and stated it operates within Lebanese law and institutions.
Israeli forces have reportedly conducted 48 raids in southern Syria in November, and government data indicates more than 1,000 airstrikes and 400 cross-border raids since December 2024.
Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, seizing the demilitarized buffer zone in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
