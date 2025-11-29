403
Thailand Floods Death Toll Climbs to 145
(MENAFN) Catastrophic flooding across southern Thailand has killed at least 145 people as of Friday, with more than one million households nationwide grappling with the disaster, local media outlets report.
Siripong Angkasakulkiat, a government spokesman, confirmed Friday that Songkhla province alone has recorded 110 fatalities from the devastating deluge, media reported.
More than 14,000 displaced residents are now sheltering in emergency centers, Siripong said.
Teerapat Kachamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, revealed Thursday that floodwaters have inundated 105 districts spanning nine southern provinces. The crisis has impacted over 1.07 million households, affecting more than 2.9 million people across the region.
Emergency crews have mobilized to conduct evacuations and distribute critical supplies, including food, water, mobile kitchens, water purification systems, and rescue watercraft to stranded communities.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul issued a state of emergency declaration for Songkhla on Tuesday. The supreme commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces has been designated as the lead authority overseeing all emergency operations and disaster response efforts.
