Germany advocates for Turkey’s inclusion in EU defense programs
(MENAFN) Germany has emphasized that Türkiye, a long-standing NATO ally, should participate in the EU’s new defense initiatives, according to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Wadephul described Türkiye as an important “geostrategic partner” and stressed the desire to open “a new page” in bilateral relations.
He specifically called for Türkiye and the United Kingdom to be included in the EU’s SAFE program—the €150 billion ($173 billion) initiative aimed at enhancing European defense capabilities, known as the Security Action for Europe. “I firmly believe the EU's SAFE program must be opened to Türkiye and the United Kingdom as important NATO partners,” Wadephul said. He added that talks on this matter are ongoing and highlighted Türkiye’s track record as a “very reliable and stable NATO partner.”
Wadephul also clarified that the EU’s defense efforts are intended to complement NATO, not replace it.
On the broader Germany-Türkiye relationship, Wadephul underscored the deep historical and cultural links between the two countries, noting that over three million Turks live in Germany and are integral to German society. He pointed out that NATO membership creates shared strategic interests in the current geopolitical environment.
The foreign minister announced plans to revive the Germany-Türkiye strategic dialogue mechanism at the foreign ministry level early next year.
Regarding EU relations, Wadephul reaffirmed Germany’s support for stronger cooperation and suggested steps to advance Türkiye’s stalled EU membership process. He said: “Türkiye has become a key partner in many areas, so it's clearly in our interest to strengthen cooperation between the EU and Türkiye. If Türkiye wants to join the EU—and I understand its desire to do so—then it will have a reliable and friendly partner in Germany.”
He added that while the decision rests with Türkiye, the EU should actively engage and improve communication channels, emphasizing that “now is the time to turn a new page.”
