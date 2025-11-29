403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain backs two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian peace
(MENAFN) Spain’s foreign minister reiterated Friday that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Speaking at the 10th Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum in Barcelona, Jose Manuel Albares highlighted that a just and enduring resolution in the Middle East can only be realized through the implementation of a two-state framework. “It is time to put an end to so much suffering and to build a lasting peace,” he said, noting that both the US plan for a Gaza ceasefire and UN Security Council Resolution 2803 provide guidance for advancing this solution.
Albares stressed that a two-state resolution is “the only” approach capable of restoring peace and security for all peoples in the region. The forum included representatives from 43 foreign ministries, encompassing 27 EU member states and 16 Mediterranean coastal countries.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi criticized Israel for “refusing to recognize international law and remaining unpunished” in the face of the Gaza crisis. He added that “we cannot continue to act as if nothing is happening” and called for Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory.
Türkiye’s presence at the forum was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay.
Speaking at the 10th Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum in Barcelona, Jose Manuel Albares highlighted that a just and enduring resolution in the Middle East can only be realized through the implementation of a two-state framework. “It is time to put an end to so much suffering and to build a lasting peace,” he said, noting that both the US plan for a Gaza ceasefire and UN Security Council Resolution 2803 provide guidance for advancing this solution.
Albares stressed that a two-state resolution is “the only” approach capable of restoring peace and security for all peoples in the region. The forum included representatives from 43 foreign ministries, encompassing 27 EU member states and 16 Mediterranean coastal countries.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi criticized Israel for “refusing to recognize international law and remaining unpunished” in the face of the Gaza crisis. He added that “we cannot continue to act as if nothing is happening” and called for Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory.
Türkiye’s presence at the forum was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment