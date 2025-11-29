Saudi German Hospital Dubai Celebrates The UAE's 54Th Union Day With A Staff-Centered Community Gathering

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE - 28 November 2025

Saudi German Hospital Dubai celebrated the UAE's 54th Union Day with a special community event held in the hospital garden, bringing together medical leadership, nursing teams, administrative staff, and employees from all departments. The gathering reflected the spirit of unity, pride, and Emirati heritage.

The celebration began at 3:00 PM in a beautifully prepared garden setting, where staff enjoyed a vibrant cultural program featuring Emirati horse shows, traditional dance performances, authentic Emirati cuisine, henna painting, and a variety of interactive activities that highlighted the richness of the UAE's identity. The event provided employees with a joyful and meaningful opportunity to celebrate the nation's remarkable journey.

Honoring Team Spirit and the Emirati Identity

Hospital leadership expressed deep appreciation to the SGH Dubai workforce for their continuous dedication, resilience, and commitment to patient care. They emphasized that the strength of the hospital lies in its people and in the unity that connects them.

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Hospital UAE, shared:

“Union Day is a celebration of a nation that continues to lead with vision, compassion, and determination. Today, we also celebrate the incredible people who bring these values to life within our hospitals. Every doctor, nurse, technician, and employee plays a vital role in caring for our patients and supporting the UAE's healthcare mission. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to the UAE's wise leadership, whose continuous efforts have made this country one of the best places in the world to live, work, and thrive. Their vision is the foundation of the stability, opportunity, and progress we all enjoy. As we gather here, we honor the UAE's journey and renew our promise to serve its people with integrity, innovation, and dedication.”

A Celebration of Culture and Connection

The event showcased the essence of Emirati culture and strengthened the sense of belonging among staff. The shared experiences and cultural activities enhanced team spirit and reflected the UAE's values of unity, respect, and community.

Saudi German Hospital Dubai continues to stand alongside its employees and the wider community in advancing healthcare excellence and contributing to a healthier and brighter future for the UAE.

