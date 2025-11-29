403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Signals Possible Budapest Summit as Talks with U.S. Progress
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled Friday that ongoing negotiations with Washington could culminate in a potential summit in Hungary's capital Budapest.
"If our negotiations (with the US) lead to the use of the Budapest venue, I would be very happy about this and would like to thank you for your willingness to assist," Putin stated during opening remarks at a Moscow meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The Russian leader expressed gratitude to Orban for his readiness to host Russia-US talks previously announced by US President Donald Trump last month, noting that his American counterpart had initially suggested Budapest as the location for the now-cancelled negotiations.
Orban had earlier revealed his Moscow visit in a video posted on Facebook, the US-based social media platform, explaining that discussions aimed to "ensure Hungary's energy supply for the winter and next year, at an affordable price."
The Hungarian leader also disclosed that he traveled to Washington earlier this month seeking exemption from US sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas imports.
Trump imposed sanctions in October on Russia's two largest petroleum corporations—Rosneft and Lukoil—along with 34 of their subsidiary operations, escalating economic pressure on Moscow as he pursues a difficult peace agreement to terminate the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Orban has repeatedly condemned Brussels and demanded cessation of European financial support for Ukraine. He advocates for diplomatic resolution to end the war and has endorsed Trump's current peace initiative.
Budapest was originally scheduled to host US-Russia summit talks focused on ending Ukrainian hostilities, though the meeting was subsequently cancelled after Trump stated he did not want a "wasted meeting."
"If our negotiations (with the US) lead to the use of the Budapest venue, I would be very happy about this and would like to thank you for your willingness to assist," Putin stated during opening remarks at a Moscow meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The Russian leader expressed gratitude to Orban for his readiness to host Russia-US talks previously announced by US President Donald Trump last month, noting that his American counterpart had initially suggested Budapest as the location for the now-cancelled negotiations.
Orban had earlier revealed his Moscow visit in a video posted on Facebook, the US-based social media platform, explaining that discussions aimed to "ensure Hungary's energy supply for the winter and next year, at an affordable price."
The Hungarian leader also disclosed that he traveled to Washington earlier this month seeking exemption from US sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas imports.
Trump imposed sanctions in October on Russia's two largest petroleum corporations—Rosneft and Lukoil—along with 34 of their subsidiary operations, escalating economic pressure on Moscow as he pursues a difficult peace agreement to terminate the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Orban has repeatedly condemned Brussels and demanded cessation of European financial support for Ukraine. He advocates for diplomatic resolution to end the war and has endorsed Trump's current peace initiative.
Budapest was originally scheduled to host US-Russia summit talks focused on ending Ukrainian hostilities, though the meeting was subsequently cancelled after Trump stated he did not want a "wasted meeting."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment