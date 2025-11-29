403
Erdogan hails Pope’s visit to Turkey as strengthening common ties
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday described Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Türkiye as a “very important step that strengthens our common ground.”
Pope Leo XIV, the Vatican’s head of state, arrived in Ankara for his first international tour, which includes stops in both Türkiye and Lebanon. Invited by the Turkish president, he will remain in the country through Sunday, with scheduled visits to Ankara, Istanbul, and Iznik—the historic former city of Nicaea, central to early Christian history.
Before their meeting, the pontiff visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Türkiye’s founding leader, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
During a joint address at the presidential complex, Erdogan remarked that the pope’s arrival comes during a period marked by significant global and regional turmoil. He said, “I believe the messages to be delivered from Türkiye (with Pope Leo XIV) will reach the Turkish-Islamic world and the Christian world, and will strengthen hope for peace around the globe.”
Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s long-practiced model of religious harmony, noting how houses of worship from different faiths commonly stand in close proximity. He pointed to examples such as historic churches, synagogues, and monasteries across the country’s major cities and cultural sites.
He explained that since 2002, nearly 100 religious buildings of various traditions have undergone restoration, with additional projects expected to open soon. Reinforcing the nation’s inclusive approach, he stated: “Every one of our citizens, regardless of language, religion, sect, or ethnic background, is a first-class citizen of the Republic of Türkiye. We will not allow even a single person to face discrimination.”
According to his remarks, the pope’s visits to Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs and to Istanbul’s Sultan Ahmed Mosque reflect his commitment to maintaining constructive ties with the Muslim community.
Following bilateral and extended discussions, Pope Leo XIV met privately with Safi Arpagus, the head of Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, and later stopped at the Vatican Embassy in Ankara.
Erdogan praised the pope’s firm stance on safeguarding the family in an era of increasing challenges and reiterated that “Regardless of our faith, we are all members of one great human family.”
Touching on broader social issues, Erdogan warned that “Intolerance feeds conflict, and conflict feeds division and hatred.” He argued that rising anti-Muslim sentiment and xenophobia in some Western countries demonstrate the dangers of this cycle.
He said Türkiye continues to choose responsibility over convenience, taking an active role in promoting justice and stability despite the region’s numerous crises.
The president also highlighted the importance of the pope’s calls for peace in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, noting that Türkiye closely follows diplomatic developments and stands ready to support mediation efforts.
Turning to the ongoing violence in Gaza, Erdogan declared: “As the family of humanity, our greatest debt to the Palestinian people is justice. The way to pay this debt is to implement a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.” He noted that Türkiye has long valued the Vatican’s position on the Palestinian issue.
He added, “I believe we will continue to act jointly against any aggressive actions that may harm the historical identity of East Jerusalem.”
Erdogan condemned the targeting of civilian areas in Gaza, including both churches and mosques, and noted that Gaza’s Holy Family Church—operated by the Catholic community—was among the affected locations.
He stressed that “Preserving the historical status quo” in Jerusalem holds “critical importance.”
