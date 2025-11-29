Cooler, Cloudier Weather Expected Sunday As Temperatures Dip Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) - Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be mild across most regions and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with mid- to high-level clouds appearing at times. Winds will be light and southeasterly, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Sunday, a notable drop in temperatures is forecast, with conditions turning cool and partly cloudy to overcast across much of the country, while remaining mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered showers are expected over parts of the northwest, occasionally extending into central areas. Winds will shift to moderate westerlies, picking up at intervals.Another dip in temperatures is expected Monday, bringing cool and partly cloudy conditions to most regions, with mild weather persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate northwesterlies.Tuesday will see a slight rise in temperatures, though conditions will remain cool in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds of varying altitudes are expected, with moderate northwesterly winds.Forecast highs and lows for East Amman today are 22 C and 12 C, and 20 C and 10 C in West Amman. Elsewhere: northern highlands 18–11 C, Shara highlands 19–12 C, Badia 25–13 C, plains 23–11 C, northern Jordan Valley 31–20 C, southern Jordan Valley 30–23 C, Dead Sea 29–22 C, and Aqaba 30–17 C.