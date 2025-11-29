Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan Embraces Dozens Of Young Interns, Turkish Official Says
Speaking at the "ICT Career Fair 2025," Ocak highlighted that initiatives like this hold significant importance in Türkiye as well. They help align universities, government agencies, and industry toward common goals.
"Today, we have come together on a dynamic career platform that unites government agencies, universities, and industry leaders. We recognize the vital role these platforms play in shaping future opportunities and fostering collaboration.
I would like to thank the Innovation and Digital Development Agency for creating this opportunity. At Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan, we continue to operate in high-tech fields, including secure systems software, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, manufacturing, and industrial operations. We have also launched experience programs in Azerbaijan similar to those we implemented in Türkiye last year, which we believe will be highly beneficial," he said.
He added that out of 775 applications from Azerbaijan, 52 young professionals were accepted into the internship program, with 15 already starting work. Ocak also noted that the program will continue year-round through collaboration with universities, similar to Bayraktar Technology's initiatives abroad and in Sweden.
