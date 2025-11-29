UN Urges Palestinian Rights Protection, Ending Occupation On Solidarity Day

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Abdullah Al-Enezi

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The United Nations marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, highlighting humanitarian, political, and legal concerns in occupied territories while urging commitment to justice, self-determination, civilian protection, and ending the prolonged occupation.

The commemoration occurred amid a fragile Gaza ceasefire following extensive violence, devastating infrastructure, mass casualties, and large-scale displacement, exposing urgent needs for aid, reconstruction, accountability, and protection for affected Palestinian civilians across the region.

United Nations officials emphasized adherence to international humanitarian law, human rights principles, and the resumption of a credible peace process ensuring security, freedom, development, and dignity for Palestinians through internationally recognized resolutions and frameworks globally.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that Palestinian rights to dignity, justice, and self-determination had been violated in recent years, stressing that ceasefire momentum must translate into tangible progress on the ground soon worldwide.

He reaffirmed that establishing an independent Palestinian state remains an inalienable right and called for ending illegal occupation while advancing an irreversible two-state solution consistent with international law and relevant United Nations decisions fully.

Guterres also urged sustained international support for UNRWA operations in the West Bank, Gaza, and regional refugee communities, describing the agency as a lifeline for millions facing displacement, poverty, and protracted instability across the region.

He concluded by calling on the global community to convert hope into action, symbolically urging "the olive branch of peace to flourish again for justice, humanity, reconciliation, and lasting regional stability in the Middle East." General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock affirmed that self-determination is an inherent right, not a privilege, underscoring that there is no alternative to guaranteeing this right for the Palestinian people under international law and norms.

She highlighted that after 78 years Palestine has not attained full United Nations membership, during which Palestinians were denied inalienable rights, especially self-determination, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internationally recognized statehood and equal representation.

Baerbock urged all parties to fully implement every phase of the ceasefire, disarm militant groups, ensure Israeli military withdrawal, halt settlement expansion, dismantle illegal outposts, and reunify Gaza with the West Bank politically and administratively.

Across multiple international forums, nations reiterated commitments to humanitarian assistance, economic recovery, and diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive, enduring settlement that ends the conflict and fosters long-term peace and stability in region.

The General Assembly established the International Solidarity Day in 1977, commemorating the Palestine partition resolution, later promoting exhibitions, awareness activities, media coverage, and symbolic recognition including raising the Palestinian flag at United Nations premises. (end) ast