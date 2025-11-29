Usman Khawaja To Explain 'Piece Of S***' Perth Pitch Remark To CA

Khawaja's Controversial Pitch Comments

Veteran opener Usman Khawaja is set to give an explaination to Cricket Australia (CA) officials after his "a piece of s***" remark on the Perth Stadium pitch during the first Ashes Test against England.

As per SEN Cricket, CA officials were not satisfied with the Australian opener's comments, given that the match referee, Ranjan Madugalle, had rated the Perth Pitch as a "very good" surface on Thursday.

Justification for Criticism

At the Usman Khawaja Foundation event, the veteran cricketer criticised the Perth pitch for the number of wickets falling and for batters such as Steve Smith being hit by extra bounce. At that event, Khawaja noted that it is not the first time that the Perth track had produced similar results on the opening day of a Test game.

"Nineteen wickets on the first day and about 20 people got hit, that's a great wicket, that seems real fair," he said as quoted by SEN Cricket.

"Steve Smith's by far the best cricketer I've ever played with, and he's missing the middle of his bat by a long way - he does not miss the middle of his bat. He's getting hit in the elbow," Khwaja added. "Up and down (movement) is the hardest, sideways is a little bit easier, but up and down, your hands can't catch up. So, day one wicket at (Perth) is a piece of s**t, I'm happy to say that. It has been last year; it was this year," the Australian opener said.

Ashes Series Update

Australia won the first Test by eight wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes Test series. Chasing down a tricky target of 205 runs, Australia opener Travis Head played a match-winning knock of 123 runs, guiding his side to a convincing win.

The second Test between Australia and England will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting December 4. The Brisbane game will be a pink-ball Test.

