Pentagon Chief Backs U.S. Military Operations in Caribbean
(MENAFN) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mounted a vigorous defense Friday of US military strikes against drug-trafficking operations in the Caribbean while launching a blistering attack on media coverage he characterized as deliberately misleading.
"As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland," Hegseth declared on X, the US-based social media platform.
The Pentagon chief emphasized that ongoing operations employ "lethal, kinetic strikes" designed to intercept narcotics shipments, destroy trafficking vessels, and eliminate armed operatives his administration labels "narco-terrorists."
"The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization," Hegseth stated.
Drawing sharp distinctions with the prior administration, Hegseth accused Biden officials of failing to secure America's borders and showing excessive tolerance toward transnational criminal networks.
"The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence.
"The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them," he declared.
Hegseth maintained that all military actions adhere to domestic and international legal standards.
"Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command," he explained.
Praising personnel under US Southern Command executing these missions, Hegseth added an ominous warning: "We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists."
Washington has spent recent months dramatically expanding its military footprint across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber aircraft, submarines, and drone systems—moves that have intensified speculation about possible US military intervention in Venezuela.
American forces have executed 21 strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling narcotics, killing at least 83 individuals the administration identifies as "narco-terrorists."
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that land-based operations targeting suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers will commence "very soon."
