Putin Pushes Nuclear Testing Issue in Imminent U.S. Negotiations
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow will raise nuclear testing preparation concerns during imminent negotiations with the US, while signaling openness to broader discussions on European security and strategic stability.
During a press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, Putin revealed an American delegation is anticipated in Moscow next week, with Russia planning to tackle "all issues of strategic stability" with Washington.
"If they don't want to do anything about the New START treaty, then that's okay," he said, referring to the pact expiring in February.
The US and Russia maintain a longstanding arms control agreement Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as the New START Treaty, which entered into force in February 2011.
Russia-Europe Tension, Negotiations on Ukraine
Putin indicated Russia stands prepared to formally confirm it harbors no plans to attack Europe.
"If they want to hear it from us, well, let's do it. We'll put it on record, no problem," he said.
Putin specified that negotiations on Ukraine-related proposals would be directed by the Foreign Ministry, with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky serving as the senior representative and aide Yuri Ushakov coordinating contacts with the American side.
He stated the draft plan discussed after the Geneva talks must be translated into diplomatic wording. "Every word matters," he added.
The president recalled that Russia had suggested talks on strategic issues during previous administrations, but discussions stalled in Washington at the time.
Putin reiterated that Russia wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine, though he said this is currently "legally impossible," and that any decisions must receive international recognition.
He confirmed that Russia and the US are ready to discuss "specific issues" of strategic stability, saying the American side appears to be taking Moscow's position into account. He referred to earlier exchanges held "before Anchorage and after Alaska," without giving details.
