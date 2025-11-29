403
Hong Kong Anti-Corruption Agency Arrests Eight More Suspects
(MENAFN) Hong Kong’s anti-corruption unit on Friday apprehended eight additional individuals in connection with the city’s most lethal fire in decades, which claimed 128 lives at a residential complex in the Tai Po district.
According to aHong Kong-based media outlet, those detained include two directors from Will Power Architects Company, the consultancy responsible for overseeing the renovation of the fire-affected Wang Fuk Court, alongside six other people.
These arrests come after the detention on Thursday of three senior employees from Prestige Construction and Engineering Co. Limited, a renovation firm working on the complex, including two directors.
Initial investigations indicated that windows on each floor were sealed with highly flammable styrofoam, which investigators stated allowed the fire to spread rapidly through hallways and into apartments.
Authorities also mentioned on Wednesday night that the mesh netting and sheeting installed on the building’s exterior failed to comply with fire safety standards.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu previously mandated inspections of all public housing estates undergoing significant renovation as officials intensify the probe into what has become the city’s deadliest fire in 70 years.
Rescue efforts are ongoing after fires across seven blocks, home to approximately 4,000 residents, were brought under control at Wang Fuk Court.
