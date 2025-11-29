Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian Foreign Minister Urges Global Action After Strike on Beit Jinn

2025-11-29 01:12:17
(MENAFN) Syria’s foreign minister on Friday urged the UN, along with Arab and Islamic states, to intervene in response to Israel’s repeated assaults on Syrian territory.

He denounced the strike on the town of Beit Jinn, located near Damascus, describing it as a deliberate attack on non-combatants.

Posting on the US social platform X, Asaad al-Shaibani condemned the “treacherous Israeli assault” on Beit Jinn, stating that the raid “deliberately targeted innocent civilians” and cautioning that ongoing hostilities jeopardize stability and safety across the region.

He emphasized that these persistent attacks demand “a firm international response,” asserting that the global community’s continued inaction “only emboldens the aggressor to commit further crimes against civilians.”

The senior Syrian official appealed to the UN, the Security Council, and all Arab and Islamic countries to “shoulder their responsibilities” and confront Israel’s recurring military operations.

According to official Syrian media, at least 13 individuals — including women and children — lost their lives, and 24 others sustained injuries early Friday as a result of the strike on Beit Jinn and the adjoining roadway in rural zones surrounding Damascus.

Israel’s military stated that six of its soldiers were wounded during the operation, with three reported to be in critical condition.

