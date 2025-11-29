Belgium To Raise Air Passenger Tax From 2027

Dhaka: Belgium will increase its air passenger tax over the next five years, with fees rising to €10 per departing passenger in 2027 and €11 in 2029, the government said.

Short-haul flights, currently subject to a €10 charge, will see additional increases of €0.50 in 2028 and 2029. The measures are expected to generate up to €184 million annually.

The hikes follow a previous increase from €2-4 to €5 for flights over 500 km and represent the second major tax rise under the De Wever coalition.

Airlines have criticised the move. Ryanair said Belgium will become“one of the least competitive markets in Europe,” warning that the increases – amounting to 250p-c for some passengers – could reduce traffic, harm tourism and destroy jobs.

Brussels Airlines also criticised the tax, pointing to Germany, Italy, and Sweden, which are reducing or scrapping aviation levies, and urged improved high-speed rail links to Brussels Airport to replace ultra-short-haul flights.

The Belgian announcement comes amid wider European debate on aviation taxes.

The Netherlands recently proposed a 2.9pc rise in its air passenger tax, prompting KLM to warn it would make the country“the most expensive in the EU” for air travel, with 74pc of travelers considering flying via Belgium or Germany to avoid the levy.

