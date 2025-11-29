A320 Glitch To Disrupt Indigo, Air India, AIX Flights

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express flight operations will see disruptions as they work on fixing a potential issue related to flight controls in their A320 family planes, and 200-250 aircraft will be impacted in the country, according to sources.

Airbus on Friday said intense solar radiation might corrupt data critical to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft and that the software changes required to fix the issue would lead to operational disruptions.

With many of the narrow-body A320 family planes of the domestic carriers set to undergo software changes or, in some cases, hardware realignment, there will be operational disruptions as the aircraft have to be grounded, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian operators have about 560 A320 family aircraft, and 200-250 of them will need software changes or hardware realignment, they added.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said Airbus asked airline operators to install a serviceable Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) in the impacted aircraft.

Generally, ELAC is for flight controls.

EASA has directed that the issue should be addressed before the next flight to be operated by the impacted aircraft by replacing or modifying the affected ELAC.

On Saturday, the country's largest airline, IndiGo, said it is aware of a notification issued by Airbus, the manufacturer of the majority of our fleet, pertaining to the A320 family planes.

“We are working closely with Airbus to ensure implementation as per Airbus notification. While we carry out the necessary inspections, we are making every effort to minimise disruptions,” it said in a statement.

In a statement, Air India Express said,“We have initiated immediate precautionary action in response to an alert requiring a software fix on the Airbus A320 fleet. While a majority of our aircraft are not impacted, the guidance applies to operators worldwide and may result in adjustments to flight operations, including potential delays or cancellations.”

A source said that 31 A320 family planes of Air India Express will be impacted.

In a post on X, Air India said it is aware of an Airbus directive related to its A320 family aircraft currently in service across airline operators.

“This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations.