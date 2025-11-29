The Earbud Economist Of Downtown Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Gowher Bhat

Ubaid Manzoor's earliest memory of public speech is the sound of his pulse.

The microphone in the school courtyard waited thirty seconds while the twelve-year-old tried to push air past his teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

A teacher finally shattered the silence,“Louder, boy, this is not a funeral,” and the courtyard obeyed: boys clucked, girls giggled, and the day moved on.

Ubaid's cheeks burned so hard he tasted iron. That taste became a calendar.

For the next decade, every morning assembly, shop-counter transaction, or ticket-window query carried the threat of similar fire.

His father, Manzoor Ahmad, carried rebar instead of opinions.

Each dawn, he walked to the Lal Chowk construction circle, waited for a contractor to point, then lifted fifty-kilo cement sacks until his palms split.

Evening wages, never more than ₹450, were handed to his wife, Naseema, who stretched them across three children and rent for two rooms overlooking the Jhelum.

“Bas duaa karo, humara Ubaid kuch ban jaye,” he repeated, as if naming the wish made it negotiable with God.

What Ubaid became, first, was invisible.

He discovered that if he arrived last to class and left first, teachers forgot to call on him. He trained his bladder to survive eight-hour school days without a toilet break. The lavatory smelled of cigarettes and interrogation. Report cards labelled him“disinterested,” the administrative shorthand for any child who refuses the performance of learning.

Inside the house, he read torn chemistry hand-me-downs by candlelight during curfews, because textbooks, unlike people, did not shout.

The pivot arrived in the shape of a second-hand C primer displayed on a Residency Road footpath.

The vendor wanted ₹120, Ubaid bargained by silence until the price fell to 80.

He carried the book home wrapped in newspaper, fed himself loops and variables, and felt the first non-medical slowing of his heart rate.

Code compiled or it did no, the machine never laughed.

By tenth grade, the downtown boy was writing fibonacci sequences on the back of political flyers that shutdown enforcers had pasted over his lane's walls.

Money remained a war conducted in whispers. The family sold a gold earring, then a copper samovar. Naseema stitched pherans through winters that reached minus five, her thimble clicking like a metronome of debt.

Together, they financed a polytechnic entrance coaching class in Jawahar Nagar. Ubaid sat in the last row, answered in murmurs, and still scored rank 14 in the state entrance.

In 2017, he entered the Government Engineering College in Sopore carrying a plastic bag and a second-hand Dell that his uncle shipped from Delhi.

Four years later, he walked out with a B.Tech in Computer Science and a single job offer from a Bengaluru analytics firm that builds face-recognition models for retail chains.

The salary, ₹6.2 lakh a year, was 1,377 daily-wage days of his father's life.

Kashmiris call the flight out of Sheikh ul-Alam airport“the descent into heat.” Ubaid landed in June, throat drying before the seat-belt sign blinked off.

The company assigned him to a shared flat in HSR Layout and a manager who spoke in bullet points. On the first morning stand-up, he was asked to“give a quick intro.” The old storm returned: tongue thick, vision tunnelled, and sweat pooling under the company lanyard.

He excused himself mid-sentence, locked the restroom door and stared at the stranger in the mirror.“This ends here,” he said aloud, surprising himself with volume.

What followed was not miracles but calendar entries.

Toastmasters on Wednesdays, YouTube voice coaches at 1 am, and bug-report presentations nobody else wanted.