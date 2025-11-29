Pre-dawn Blaze Damages OPD Building of JVC Hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar- A pre-dawn fire damaged several rooms of the Outpatient Department (OPD) building of JVC Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar, on Saturday, officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 6:10 am, caused damage to multiple faculty rooms and property on the first floor of the OPD block before being brought under control by the Fire and Emergency Services with assistance from the hospital staff.

Officials said that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

They said the flames were restricted to four faculty rooms and timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining facilities and other floors.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, while the authorities are assessing the extent of damage.