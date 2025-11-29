Orangemantra Extends Staff Augmentation Services To Smes

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 28, 2025 12:23 am - With 40-60% less cost and as little as 5 days of turnaround, orangemantra extends it staff augmentation services to small and medium enterprises, giving them access to pre-vetted specialists and overcoming their scalability challenge.

orangemantra, a renowned Indian artificial intelligence (AI) digital transformation company with global presence, today announced the launch of its Staff Augmentation services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) specifically.

As per the reports, the tech leader aims to address the critical shortage of instantly available tech talents through the new offering. They have also stated to pay special focus on filling talent gaps in AI, that is preventing 70% of SMEs from successfully deploying AI initiatives, by providing specialists for machine learning, data science and even change management.

This offering will not only provide SMEs with rapid access to specialized experts but also offload the burden of full-time hiring costs and lengthy recruitment cycles that SMEs looking to scale often face.

Approximately 42% of companies cite the lack of skilled AI talent as their biggest barrier to AI adoption

Traditional hiring for specialized AI roles in the US typically takes between 49 and 62 days on average. For highly niche or senior AI positions, the process can extend beyond this range.

Mid-level machine learning engineers in major US tech hubs usually command salaries in the range between $144,000 and $253,000.

Fewer than 20% of AI pilot programs are successfully deployed to production, with most SMEs struggling to scale beyond POC stages.

SMEs face particular challenges competing for AI talent against larger enterprises, that offer higher compensation and stronger employer branding.

In such scenarios staff augmentation services such as the ones offered by orangemantra bringing significant benefits:

Speedy Hiring: Pre-vetted technology specialists available in as minimum as 5 days with maximum turnaround of 2-6 weeks. This used to be 3+ months with traditional hiring approach.

High-Quality Talent: In addition to speedy hiring, staff augmentation ensures that SMEs get production-ready professionals with proven track records. orangemantra claims to follow a rigorous hiring process that builds their talent pool, which they, in turn, are offering to SMEs.

Burden-friendly: Staff augmentation brings the cost down by 40-60% through flexible engagement models.

Specialized roles: orangemantra offers staff augmentation services for 15+ AI specialist categories and 75+ other technology roles.

Scalability-friendly: Scaling business is one of the key challenges to SMEs. Staff augmentation services allow SMEs to scale teams up or down as per the changing project needs across phases. This not only helps them avoid long-term commitments and administrative hassles but also takes out one of the key factors hampering scalability quotient.

Integration & Control: Having worked with numerous clients across industries, the augmented resources bring a high reusability factor. Thus, they easily get integrated into your business and catch up with the project from day one. Additionally, the most important part is that staff augmentation gives its SMEs clients complete control and ownership of their project and IP.



For their engagement model, there are multiple engagement models available to SMEs such as project-based that last an average of 3-6 months, long-term team extension, hybrid teams where an SME can augment its own team with external talent and on-demand expertise when there is an urgent requirement to tackle an emergency.

In addition to the above, businesses can avail specialized talent for their specific industries such as retail, manufacturing, automotive, BFSI, healthcare, and legal sectors, with talent that has deep knowledge of your specific industry.

As per Vinit Choudhary, CEO at orangemantra,“SMEs are increasingly recognizing tech, especially AI, as a competitive necessity. However, traditional hiring model doesn't work when the need is of specialized talent, that too when the market is undergoing seismic changes on a daily basis. Our staff augmentation services not only expedite but also democratize access to enterprise-grade AI expertise for SMEs."



About orangemantra

orangemantra is a 24-year-old digital transformation and AI solutions provider. With a team of 250+ tech specialists and a clientele comprising Fortune 500s, they have a reliable track record. The company has a strong presence in eCommerce and retail, automotive, manufacturing, BFSI and legal sector, with business across 30 countries.