InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on From Law to Practice: Implementing the 2025 DPDPA Rules in Your Business. This masterclass will provide a detailed, structured walkthrough of how organizations can practically build an AI governance and data protection framework aligned with modern regulatory expectations. It will begin with an introduction to the scope of governance and the core roles involved, including the Data Fiduciary, Data Processor, and Sub-Processor, clarifying how each entity will operate within the compliance ecosystem. The session will then explore the lawful bases for data processing and how notices must be structured, followed by an in-depth look at the full consent lifecycle, from collection to withdrawal. Participants will be taken through the essential components of security and breach management, outlining how incidents should be handled and communicated. The masterclass will also delve into managing Data Subject Rights, retention timelines, and deletion protocols to ensure responsible handling of personal data. A dedicated segment will explain the complexities of cross-border data transfers and the regulatory conditions that govern them. The session will further examine the criteria and obligations for Significant Data Fiduciaries (SDFs), providing clarity on enhanced responsibilities. The class will conclude with guidance on next steps for implementing a governance structure and an open Q&A to address real-world challenges and clarify practical considerations.

13 Dec (Sat)

11:00 AM – 01:00 PM (IST)

Attending this masterclass is valuable for anyone who wants to confidently navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI governance and data protection without feeling overwhelmed by legal or technical jargon. It will help participants understand how real organizations interpret and operationalize regulations, giving them clarity on what“good governance” actually looks like in practice. The session will also bring together concepts that are often scattered, roles, documentation, compliance workflows, and risk management, into a single, coherent understanding. It will enable attendees to see how all these elements connect, making it easier to design or refine policies in their own environments. Moreover, the live Q&A will provide an opportunity to gain insight into practical challenges faced across industries, helping attendees benchmark their current approach and identify areas for improvement. Whether working in compliance, security, product, or leadership, this session will offer direction that strengthens both strategic decision-making and day-to-day execution.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

. Welcome & Speaker Introduction

. Scope & Key Roles

. Data Fiduciary

. Data Processor

. Sub-Processor

. Lawful Bases & Notices (typo fix: should be“bases,” not“biases”)

. Consent Lifecycle

. Security & Breach Management

. Data Subject Rights, Retention & Deletion

. Cross-Border Data Transfers

. Significant Data Fiduciaries (SDFs) & Next Steps

. Live Q & A

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

