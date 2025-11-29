403
Union Minister Of Jal Shakti Shri C. R. Patil Chairs The 9Th Meeting Of Upper Yamuna Review Committee In Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28 November, Delhi: The 9th meeting of Upper Yamuna Review Committee (UYRC) was held under the chairmanship of Shri C. R. Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti on 27.11.2025 at Yamuna Bhawan, Noida. Shri Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister (Jal Shakti), Uttar Pradesh; Shri Satpal Ji Maharaj, Minister (Irrigation) Uttarakhand, Shri Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister (Water Resources), Rajasthan; Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh, Minister (Water), Government of NCT of Delhi; and Smt. Shruti Choudhry, Minister (Irrigation & Water Resources Department), Haryana attended the above meeting. The concerned senior officers from DoWR, RD & GR, CWC, CPCB, CGWB and six basin States, namely, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and NCT of Delhi also attended the meeting.
Various aspects related to regulation and management of surface water like implementation of storage projects in Yamuna basin; Transfer of Rajasthan's share of Yamuna water; Maintenance of e-Flow in river Yamuna; Inclusion of representative of NMCG as a member in UYRB; etc. were discussed during the meeting.
The Committee noted with satisfaction that the States of Haryana and Rajasthan are working together for implementation of the project for transfer of Rajasthan's share of Yamuna river to water scarce region in Rajasthan at the earliest. The matter related to ensuring requisite flow in river Yamuna for its rejuvenation was also discussed. Union Minister observed that all States will have to reduce their consumption by adopting water efficient practices and spare water to flow in river Yamuna. He called upon all concerned states to explore the possibility in positive manner and asked all partner States to work in the larger interest of the country for implementation of three storage projects in the Yamuna basin. These measures will help in improvement of water availability during lean season as well as in ensuring e-flow and reducing pollution.
