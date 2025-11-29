Startup Dormcircle Solves Administrative Crisis, Launches Platform Guaranteed To Save School Staff 30+ Hours Monthly

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DormCircle, the integrated platform for student living, today announced its official launch, targeting the critical administrative inefficiency in India's residential schools. The platform provides a focused Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to eliminate the reliance on error-prone paper registers and fragmented communication tools.

The company's platform is the definitive answer to the Hidden Salary Drain in boarding schools, where care teams currently spend dozens of hours every month on manual data compilation. DormCircle guarantees a significant positive return on investment (ROI) by transforming administrative time back into student care time.

Key Features Launched:

Auditable Record Maintenance: Creates a permanent, time-stamped, and verifiable digital record for attendance and health logs (essential for liability).

Warden Efficiency: A unified Web Dashboard consolidates all staff tasks, eliminating the need to cross-reference multiple spreadsheets and communication channels.

Job Creation Pledge: DormCircle confirms its commitment to hire and train a regional support team, promoting skilled job creation directly in the Guwahati area.

Founder's Quote

“The narrative that you must move to Bangalore or Hyderabad to build world-class tech is outdated. DormCircle proves that we have the local talent and strategic focus right here in Guwahati to solve national problems. My goal is simple: to compete with the best in the world, while simultaneously creating job opportunities and proving that technology built in Assam is scalable and superior.”

- DP MEDHI, Founder & CEO, DormCircle