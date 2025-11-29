403
Israeli Strikes Hit Beit Jinn, Surrounding Road in Rural Damascus
(MENAFN) At least 13 individuals — among them women and children — were killed and a similar number were injured early Friday after an Israeli assault targeted the town of Beit Jinn and the roadway leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside.
A correspondent from a news agency, referencing local sources, indicated that 13 people perished in the incident, including two women and two children.
According to a state-operated broadcaster, Israeli drones remained active over the region following the bombardment, particularly above the route connecting the two towns.
The channel noted that numerous casualties were still trapped beneath debris, while residents continued efforts to retrieve them.
Teams from Civil Defense, accompanied by two ambulances from the Damascus countryside health directorate, entered the vicinity to remove the deceased and administer aid to the injured after the Israeli strike, as reported by a news agency.
The outlet added that scores of families escaped Beit Jinn toward neighboring, more secure areas in the aftermath of the attack.
Earlier coverage from the broadcaster stated that an Israeli patrol had briefly entered the town and engaged in a short confrontation with local residents before retreating.
The Israeli military announced that six Israeli soldiers were wounded during the operation, with three listed in critical condition.
