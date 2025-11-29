DGCA Asks Airlines Not To Operate Airbus A319, A320, Other Models After Software Fix Alert - Full List
According to the notification, no person is allowed to operate the listed aircraft model unless they comply with the Mandatory Modification and relevant Airworthiness Directives.
The notification posted by ANI reads, "Inspection and/or Modification on the following subject is mandatory. Please make necessary amendment in below mentioned Mandatory Modification List. This is to be ensured that no person shall operate the product which falls under the applicability of this Mandatory Modification except those which are in accordance with the compliance to requirement of Mandatory Modification (s)/ applicable Airworthiness Directive(s)..."
