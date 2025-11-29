WATCH: CJI Surya Kant Joins Union Ministers Arjun Meghwal, Kiren Rijiju For A Quick Badminton Rally, 'Recreation Needed'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kiren Rijiju, along with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, attended the opening ceremony of the All India Judges Badminton Championship in Delhi and briefly took to the court to try their hands at badminton.

While the Union ministers stood on one side of the court, the Chief Justice took a position on the opposite side, and the three rallied briefly to start the championship.

| CJI says morning walk has become difficult amid Delhi pollution; Sibal agrees

After the informal launch of the All India Judges Badminton Championship, CJI Surya Kant noted that judges face long, demanding working hours and a stressful workload, making recreation essential for maintaining their energy and well-being.

He also added that the participation of High Court judges in large numbers at this event reflects their commitment to their fitness.

CJI Surya Kant told PTI: "Judges' working hours and nature of work are very stressful. Sitting hours are long. Recreation is needed to recharge them. High Court judges are participating in this event in large numbers. It shows that they are conscious about their health and well-being."

| New CJI: Justice Surya Kant brings many firsts

Arjun Ram Meghwal called the judges' badminton championship a“good initiative” and said that it sends a positive message of fitness to everyone.

“Ministry of Law and Justice gave permission for the All India Judges Badminton Championship, after which former CJI BR Gavai gave his nod... This is a good initiative. The judges are giving out a good message of fitness to everyone...” he told ANI.

Kiren Rijiju, who was also seen enjoying a friendly badminton match at the opening ceremony of the All India Judges Badminton Championship, said,“Other tournaments will also be organised. Several judges from the Supreme Court and High Court have come here to play. We have played a bit today and have inaugurated the event.”

| Ex-CJI Gavai leaves official car for successor Surya Kant at Rashtrapati Bhavan About the judges' badminton championship

The two-day championship is being held at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in Delhi on November 29 and 30. An official statement said that Justice Vikram Nath and the chief justices of various high courts will also take part in the All India Judges Badminton Championship.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution will be presided over by former CJI B R Gavai, along with Justice Vikram Nath, on Sunday, it added. The sporting event is being organised by Abantika Deka, a former international badminton player.