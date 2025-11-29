Fake News Reporter With National Media Mics Detained In Hyderabad

Fake Reporter Detained at Governor's Programme

National media representatives caught a fake news reporter carrying multiple national media logos mics, at Telangana Governor Vishnu Dev Varma's programme on Friday evening at the Avasa Hotel in Hyderabad. The Police have registered a case and have detained the fake reporter. They are currently investigating the matter.

"We received a phone call from national reporters about the matter, and we have registered a case and taken two persons into custody, along with logos. We are investigating the matter," said a police official. Further Details are awaited.

Nigerian National Deported for Overstaying, Drug-Peddling

In another incident at Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended a Nigerian national and deported him to his native country for overstaying in India and allegedly indulging in illegal activities detrimental to national security. The accused was identified as Johnkennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro, was a native of Imo State, Nigeria.

According to Hyderabad City Police, Okoro arrived in Mumbai in 2012 on a business visa and was engaged in the garment business. As per the investigation, both his passport and visa had expired long ago, and indulged in drug-peddling activities to earn easy money.

"Upon inquiry, it was revealed that his passport and visa had expired. The foreign national in question frequently travelled between Bangalore and Hyderabad and had been residing in India illegally. Moreover, he became involved in drug-peddling activities to earn easy money," the police said.

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing, in coordination with the FRRO, completed the deportation process and sent the accused back to Nigeria. (ANI)

