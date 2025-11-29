Rajasthan Leads Nation In Electoral Roll Revision, 90% Work Complete

90% Work Completed in Rajasthan

Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Rajasthan, Chief Election Officer of the state, Naveen Mahajan, said that 90 percent of the work in the counting phase has been completed in the state, and they were hopeful that they would easily achieve their target. Speaking to ANI, Naveen Mahajan said, "The counting phase is currently underway in SIR, Rajasthan. The BLOs are getting the enumeration forms filled out from the existing voters. I'm happy to report that over 13,500 BLOs have completed 100% of their work. BLOs at most of the remaining booths have also nearly completed their work. Statewide, over 90% of the work has been completed in Rajasthan. We are leading the nation, with six days remaining. We are hopeful we will easily achieve our target."

Overcoming Geographical Challenges

He further said that conducting SIR in Western Rajasthan's desert region and southern Rajasthan's tribal TSP areas were the most challenging. "When we launched SIR, we expected challenges in Western Rajasthan's desert region and southern Rajasthan's tribal TSP areas due to their geography. We knew that the BLOs would have to travel more in these parts. We strategically focused on these areas and have now mapped 84 percent of voters, meaning most people won't need to submit documents. In Western Rajasthan, Barmer, Balotra, and Phalodi exceed 90 percent mapping, and in southern Rajasthan, districts have 85-90 percent. Salumbar's mapping surpasses 90 percent," he added.

Role of Booth Level Officers

He further said that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are the most important part of the SIR exercise. "They are the foot soldiers. Going to the homes of every voter is a tough task. In some houses both husband and wife are working. It is difficult to connect with them. Mapping is challenging work. We honoured over 2,500 BLOs who performed their best work in the first phase of SIR. I hope that in the future, BLOs will continue to work with the same zeal to make SIR a success," he further said.

Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to the ECI, printing and training for the exercise were conducted from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

