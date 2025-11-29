Kyiv Authorities Report Aftermath Of Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported this, releasing operational information as of 03:30 on November 29.

“Following a cynical terrorist attack by the Russian Federation, nine locations with consequences and damage have been recorded in the Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts,” the report states.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a 14-storey residential building sustained damage at the level of the 4th–5th floors.

In the Solomianskyi district, a 25-storey residential building was damaged between the 1st and 3rd floors, with the facade destroyed; parked cars were also damaged. At another location in the district, the roof of a 17-storey residential building was damaged. In addition, a private-sector residential building was affected.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a 3-storey residential building sustained significant damage. There are injured people.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the attack caused destruction at the level of the 6th–7th floors of a 7-storey residential building, with a fire breaking out.

In addition, consequences of the attack were recorded at several open-area locations outside the residential sector. Privately owned cars were damaged.

“As of 03:30, the death of a man and injuries to at least seven people (including one child) had been confirmed. Additional requests for medical assistance are possible,” the KCMA stated.

Invaders strike Dnipropetrovsk region withs, glide bombs, casualties and injuries reported

The administration added that support headquarters for affected residents will be deployed once the danger has passed. A more detailed assessment of the consequences and damage will also be available after the air-raid alert is lifted.

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones and ballistic missiles, and a series of explosions was heard in the city.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)