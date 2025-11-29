Over 800 Pieces Of Russian Military Equipment Destroyed In Just Ten Days, General Staff Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Enemy manpower losses. Our warriors continue to strike the enemy in every direction, along every kilometer of the front. In just the past ten days, more than 800 units of various automotive and armored equipment have been destroyed, and over 10,400 enemy troops have been killed or wounded,” the report states.

Ukrainian dronesthree Russian air defense systems worth USD60M, including two Buk and one Tor

The General Staff expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their effectiveness.

As Ukrinform reported, 230 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontline, with the enemy continuing the most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: 33rd Separate Marine Brigade