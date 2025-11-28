US To Open Millions Of Visa Slots Worldwide Ahead Of World Cup Rush

The United States is preparing for one of the biggest travel surges in sporting history as it gets ready to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. To handle the expected rush, the US Department of State said that it will open millions of visa interview appointments worldwide, marking one of the greatest coordinated consular efforts.

In a written response to Khaleej Times, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi said that preparations are already underway across its global network.“The Department of State is making millions of visa interview appointments available worldwide,” a US Embassy spokesperson said in a statement, describing the 2026 tournament as“the largest and greatest FIFA World Cup in history.”

Recommended For You

The expansion is not limited to one region. Consular teams in multiple countries, including the UAE, are part of a worldwide effort to ensure that football fans who require a US visa can secure an interview slot well before the first match kicks off.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Embassy also mentioned that interview appointments are being prioritised for FIFA ticket holders, guaranteeing that they will be able to complete their visa formalities without facing the usual backlog.

Although the Embassy did not share a country-by-country breakdown of how many interview slots would be allocated, it confirmed that the scale of operations is being centrally managed from Washington. This coordination is meant to ensure fairness, consistency, and capacity across different high-demand regions.

The embassy said that preparations reflect the scale of the tournament.“The United States is prepared to welcome visitors from around the globe,” the spokesperson said.“Interview appointments are being prioritised so that every FIFA World Cup ticket holder will have the opportunity to complete an interview before the kick-off.”

Although the full details of the FIFA PASS system will only be announced in early 2026, the Embassy's confirmation that more visa slots will be available and that ticket holders will receive priority comes as a big relief for fans worried about long waiting times.