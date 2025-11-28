Interpol President Honours Outstanding Qatari Officers

Interpol President Maj Gen Dr Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi has honoured several seconded Qatari officers at the organisation's headquarters in Lyon, in recognition of their international policing contributions.

The ceremony took place on the sidelines of Interpol 's 93rd General Assembly in Marrakech, Morocco. It was was attended by Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers Dr Mohammed bin Ali Koman; Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department and Head of Qatar's delegation to the meeting Major General Nasser Yousef al-Mal; and Interpol Executive Committee member representing Asia Colonel Ali Mohammed al-Ali.

Interpol awarded its official medal to Director of International Cooperation at the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Lt Col Falah Abdullah al-Dosari, and to three interior ministry captains: Abdulaziz Hassan al-Dirham, Faisal Mohammed al-Maadheed, and Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri.

This honour recognises their outstanding efforts during their secondment, and their professional contributions to supporting international policing initiatives and enhancing operational cooperation among law enforcement agencies worldwide.

The recognition reflects Qatar's advanced standing within the global security framework and its active role in supporting international efforts to combat transnational crime and promote global security and stability.