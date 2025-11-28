Female Winners Of 30Th Sheikh Jassim Holy Qur'an Competition Honoured

The Women's Activities Department of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs honoured the top five female winners in the three categories (citizens, advanced memorisers, and general memorisers) of the complete Holy Qur'an competition, the 30th edition of the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Qur'an Competition, held at the ministry.

The ceremony took place at the Sheraton Doha Hotel and was attended by a number of officials from the ministry and various state institutions and educational sectors. This year's competition saw 957 participants register across the two categories of the Holy Qur'an memorisation, representing various ages and nationalities. Of these, 546 were citizens participating in the category designated for women, and 411 were competing in the three categories of Qur'an memorisation.

This reflects the high regard the Holy Qur'an holds in the community and embodies the state's commitment to supporting and encouraging the Holy Qur'an memorisers to reach the highest levels of proficiency. During the ceremony, the ministry announced the winners in the memorisation of the entire Holy Qur'an category for citizens. Amat al-Rahman Abdulrahim Ahmed Mahmoud Tahan won first place and a prize of QR100,000. Amina Abdulrahim Ahmed Mahmoud Tahan came second, receiving QR85,000. Maryam Mohammed Khalil Bahaa El-Din al-Maraghi took third place and a prize of QR70,000. Sarah Ali Ibrahim Ahmed al-Shaib came fourth, receiving QR60,000, and Amina Dasmal Mubarak Khalaf came fifth, receiving QR50,000.

As for the winners in the category of memorising the entire Holy Qur'an - Advanced Memorisers category, Khadija Hafiz from Bangladesh won first place and received a cash prize of QR100,000. Rashida Hafiz from Bangladesh came in second place, receiving QR85,000, while Sajida Hafiz from Bangladesh took third place and a prize of QR70,000, Aisha Omar Farooq from Bangladesh secured fourth place and a prize of QR60,000, and Alaa Elsayed Elsayed from Egypt came in fifth place, receiving a prize of QR50,000.

Regarding the winners in the category of memorising the entire Holy Qur'an - General Memorisers category, Maryam Munir al-Zaman from Bangladesh won first place and received a prize of QR100,000. Mafroha Bhat from India came in second place and received a cash prize of QR85,000, while Iman Rifaat Abdel Baqi Khalil Khayal from Egypt took third place and received a cash prize of QR 70,000.

The Sheikh Jassim Holy Qur'an Competition continues its mission of promoting the status of the Holy Quran, supporting its memorisers, and instilling the values ​​of faith in the hearts of generations through competitions that enjoy broad community participation and increasing annual attendance.