One Couple Making $300K Still Lives Paycheque To Paycheque - Why Even High Income Earners Struggle. Here's What You Can Take Away

A New York-based school psychologist named Maria called into The Ramsey Show in July with an unusual problem: Despite having minimal debt and a combined yearly income of nearly US$300,000 (C$423,000), she and her husband could not seem to stick to their budget (1).

Ramsey and cohost Jade Warshaw were visibly frustrated as a nervous sounding Maria waffled through the call and struggled to explain why her family couldn't keep their spending on track.

“We have been Ramsey-ish for about two years,” she said.“But life keeps getting in the way... It just feels like we cannot get ahead long enough to follow the steps in [Ramsey's] plan, and it's causing a lot of financial anxiety.”

While Ramsey and Warshaw assumed Maria and her husband were bringing home US$20,000 (C$28,000) a month, the reality is they make US$13,600 (C$19,200) monthly. The difference, Maria said, is due to their retirement investments and insurance deductions.

Even so, the couple's debts are relatively small. They owe US$17,800 (C$25,000) on credit cards, US$8,000 (C$11,000) on a car loan and pay US$2,700 (C$3,000) on their mortgage every month. Maria also shared that the recent deaths of her mother and brother had forced the family to cover the funeral costs of US$13,000 (C$18,000) and US$8,000 (C$11,000), respectively.

“Where do you think the rest of the money is going?” Ramsey asked, but Maria couldn't account for her family's monthly spending or explain why their expenses are overwhelming their budget.



Don't MissRamsey's advice

Ramsey didn't mince words:“It sounds like you're circling around the airport and refuse to land.”

“It's not an intellectual circus. It's not that hard,” he added.“You're living drama to drama, crisis to crisis, and you're letting that stuff dictate your life rather than you dictating to that stuff.”

He advised Maria to re-evaluate their retirement contributions, given that her husband's take-home pay is lower than expected, and to focus on aggressively paying down their debt. He also urged her to track every dollar and fully take advantage of budgeting tools she already has.

How to keep surprises from wrecking your budget

Life will always come with unexpected expenses. That's why having and regularly contributing to an emergency fund is critical. It helps prevent credit card debt or other borrowing from spiraling out of control.

Ramsey recommends starting with a $1,000 fund if you don't have one, then building up three to six months' worth of expenses after you've paid off debt.

If an emergency has already pushed you into debt, remember that you're still in the driver's seat. Start by reviewing everything you owe, along with your essential monthly expenses. Once you know what's left over, set a realistic monthly goal toward paying off that debt.

That may mean trimming discretionary spending for a while. But your long-term financial health - and peace of mind - will benefit from a few months of simpler living while you work things out.

How to fit your lifestyle to your income

Rachel Cruze, another cohost on The Ramsey Show, frequently talks about how high earners can still live paycheque to paycheque (2).

Cruze says it's more than just the lifestyle creep (3), or the idea that spending rises with income. It's also about the company you keep. As you climb income brackets, your social circles may create a new“normal” where higher spending feels expected.

Cruze acknowledged that inflation is straining many budgets. For those, like Maria, who live in expensive cities, the cost of living has been unsustainable.

In such cases, Cruze suggests exploring a job change or moving to a more affordable area to stretch your income further.

She also warns that“debt steals your income.” Every dollar spent on interest payments is money you can't put toward savings or goals. If you assume that earning more justifies taking on more debt, Cruze urges you to think again. Pay it off, and you might be surprised how much breathing room it creates.

Finally, Ramsey and Warshaw noted that Maria and her husband appeared to be out of alignment when it came to money. If you're working to get out of debt as a couple, you need to have regular, honest conversations - not just about a plan, but about each other's financial values and attitudes.

Before you bring your concerns to your spouse, it can help to reflect on your own habits and mindset. That way, you'll be better equipped to have calm, productive discussions that stay focused on shared goals.



What To Read NextArticle sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

YouTube (1, 2 ); Investopedia (3 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.