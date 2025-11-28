Networknewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Accelerates Upper Kobuk Exploration With Federal Capital Injection

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) and may include paid advertising.

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) is making significant strides in its efforts to boost America's local supply chain for essential minerals. A recent article discussing this reads,“The company recently announced two major milestones: President Donald Trump's restoration of permits for the Ambler Access Project, a 211-mile industrial-use-only road linking Alaska's Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District, and a crucial $35.6 million investment from the U.S. Department of War... The U.S. Department of War's investment, through the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, will grant the government a 10% interest in Trilogy Metals. The funding will help accelerate exploration and development efforts at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects. This strategic partnership underscores the critical role of American copper, zinc, cobalt, and lead in driving technology, energy systems, and advanced manufacturing.”

About Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On Dec. 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits, which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

About NetworkNewsWire

