Packed Grandstands Mark High-Energy Start To Qatar Grand Prix

Lusail International Circuit (LIC) set the tone for an electrifying weekend as the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix kicked off yesterday. With an action-packed schedule featuring practice sessions, Sprint qualifying, and a host of off-track activities, fans of all ages filled the grandstands throughout the day.

The interactive Fan Zone was buzzing with activity as attendees explored food stalls, games, experiences, and merchandise, creating a lively and unforgettable atmosphere. Fans also had the chance to meet drivers and team managers during the Fan Forum, where exclusive merchandise was distributed – offering attendees an once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Adding to the race weekend experience, Paddock Club guests enjoyed an exclusive Pit Lane Walk, gaining unparalleled access to team garages and behind-the-scenes action. The excitement continued with a Paddock Club Track Tour, providing a guided lap of the circuit and unique insights into the challenges drivers face on track. Off-track entertainment included a soulful performance by British singer Seal at the Lusail Live Stage, further delighting fans.

Today promises even more thrills with the Sprint race, highlighting Qatar as one of only six venues selected by F1 to host this high-octane format in 2025. The 100km sprint race, which requires no mandatory pit stops, is expected to deliver intense wheel-to-wheel action under the lights.

Circuit gates open at 1:30pm today. Complimentary Metro passes can be redeemed by the Ticket holders at the Goldclub office at any Doha Metro station or selected Lusail Tram stations. The Doha Metro will operate extended hours from 5am to 1:30am, with shuttle services running from Lusail QNB Station to the circuit.