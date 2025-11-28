Air India, Indigo Flights Operating Now? What Flyers Must Know After Airbus Software Alert Amid Delays

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several domestic airlines may experience delays and schedule changes on Saturday across multiple routes due to a technical directive from Airbus affecting its A320 fleet.

Many airlines warned of delays and cancellations following an alert from Airbus, which suggested that up to 6,000 active A320 aircraft might require upgrades. IndiGo, Air India, and others are expected to experience operational disruptions.

What do domestic airlines say?IndiGo

The airline informed its passengers that it is updating its aircraft, which may result in slight schedule changes for some flights and encouraged them to check their flight status online.

In a post on the social media platform X, IndiGo said,“Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols. While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see some slight schedule changes. Our teams are here 24×7 to support you with rebooking, updates, and information. Please check your latest flight status on our app/website before heading to the airport.”

Air India

Air India acknowledged a directive from Airbus for the A320 aircraft, leading to longer turnaround times and operational delays. Passengers have been advised to check flight status online and contact the airline for assistance during this period.

“We are aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators. This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations,” Air India informed on X.

“Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet. We request customers to check their flight status at before heading to the airport and connect with our contact centre at 011-69329333, 011-69329999 for any further assistance,” the airline said.

Air India Express

Air India Express has informed that precautionary measures are being taken for the Airbus A320S following a software alert. Although most aircraft remain unaffected, delays or cancellations may happen. Passengers have been advised to verify their flight status through the website or app.

“We have initiated precautionary action following an alert requiring a software fix for Airbus A320s. While most of our aircraft are not impacted, this guidance applies to operators worldwide, leading to delays or cancellations,” Air India Express said in a notice posted on X.

“Please ensure your contact details are updated and check your latest flight status on our website, chatbot or mobile app,” it added.

Airbus software issue

Airbus announced on Friday that intense solar radiation could corrupt data critical to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft, and that the required software changes to address the issue would result in operational disruptions.

The update mainly involves reverting to earlier software versions, and aircraft must undergo this change before being cleared to fly again, according to an airline bulletin reviewed by Reuters. Several airlines cautioned that completing these repairs might cause delays or cancellations.

Around 200 to 250 aircraft in India could be affected by this update, PTI reported, citing individuals familiar with the development. Indian operators have approximately 560 A320 family aircraft, which will require software updates or hardware realignment.