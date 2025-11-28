Certik And WEMADE Join Forces To Form The Global Korean Stablecoin Alliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korean gaming giant, WEMADE, and CertiK, the world's largest Web3 security services provider, have joined forces to form the Global Alliance for Korean Won (KRW) Stablecoin (GAKS). CertiK representatives traveled to Singapore to attend the launch of the GAKS led by WEMADE.

In addition to CertiK, leading global companies such as Chainalysis and SentBe are also part of GAKS, and the alliance will continue collaborating to expand the KRW stablecoin ecosystem worldwide.

Under the agreement, CertiK will provide comprehensive security audit services for StableNet - WEMADE's dedicated blockchain mainnet and infrastructure for KRW stablecoins as well as Korea's first dedicated mainnet infrastructure for the entire lifecycle of KRW stablecoins - and support its blockchain explorer to enhance transparency and reliability. CertiK will continue to offer node validation services to WEMADE, improving on-chain monitoring and mainnet technical support.

WEMADE is a leading game development and publishing company in Korea. In recent years, the company has actively promoted the integration of gaming and blockchain technology, building a blockchain gaming ecosystem that supports the circulation and value conversion of digital assets through its WEMIX Web3 platform. GAKS was formed to elevate the technical capabilities of StableNet and to accelerate the construction of a global ecosystem.

As the world's largest Web3 security services provider, CertiK regards Korea as one of its key international markets and has maintained long-term collaborations with core players in the Korean ecosystem, including WEMIX. In September, CertiK made a high-profile appearance at Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), releasing a security report focused on the Korean market and announcing plans to expand its local team to further support the growth of the Korean Web3 ecosystem.

"GAKS is an alliance that builds the entire process-from the foundational technology of stablecoins to the service areas where real-world usage occurs-together with the world's best companies," said Shane Kim, Vice President of WEMADE. "We will concentrate all our capabilities to comply with global standards and build an irreplaceable, top-tier KRW stablecoin infrastructure."

CertiK Co-founder and CEO Ronghui Gu said,“CertiK and WEMADE have collaborated multiple times in the past, witnessing WEMIX's evolution from gaming into on-chain financial infrastructure. This partnership will deepen our collaboration and drive the development of a KRW-based stablecoin ecosystem. We look forward to leveraging CertiK's expertise in security and compliance to help Korea build a safe, transparent, and globally competitive digital asset infrastructure.”

The two parties will develop a long-term collaboration framework around key areas such as mainnet technical support and stablecoin core infrastructure, including security and compliance, aiming to advance the adoption of the KRW stablecoin in payments, trading, and cross-border applications. Together, CertiK and WEMADE seek to create a mature, secure, and efficient digital asset ecosystem in Korea, enhancing the country's competitiveness and influence in the global blockchain and digital asset landscape.

