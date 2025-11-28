Strong Momentum Continues On Day 2 Of The FEI Group VII Finals At Al Shaqab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Day 2 of the FEI Group VII Finals at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena delivered another exceptional display of talent, precision, and competitive spirit, as riders from across the region continued their pursuit of regional titles in this historic first edition hosted in Qatar.

Building on the impressive opening day, today's competitions showcased rising confidence and technical refinement across the Children, Junior, and Young Riders categories.

Athletes demonstrated heightened precision, competitive maturity, and strong adaptability - reaffirming the significance of competing at one of the world's most advanced equestrian venues.

In the CSICh-A Children Teams category, Team Qatar delivered outstanding performances to secure 1st place. The team - Abdul Aziz Jassim A J Al Thani, Mohammed Hamza M A Al Kuwari, Mohammed Faisal Al Marri, and Abdulla Tamim H K Al Thani - impressed throughout the round. Saudi Arabia claimed 2nd place, and Kuwait secured 3rd place, completing the podium.

A powerful display of talent continued in the CSJ-A Junior Teams category. UAE secured 1st place, followed by Egypt in 2nd place, while Saudi Arabia claimed 3rd to complete the podium.

Closing the day, the Young Riders Teams category saw the UAE secure 1st place, Egypt take 2nd place, and Saudi Arabia claim 3rd, following strong and competitive rounds.

Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin, Equine Education Director at Al Shaqab, stated:

“Day 2 reaffirmed the strength of Group VII's emerging athletes and the importance of hosting these finals in Qatar for the first time. The level of competition continues to rise, and the performances we witness each day reflect the commitment, discipline, and ambition of these young riders. We look forward to a strong final day that will crown the champions of this historic edition.”

The Finals conclude tomorrow, where decisive rounds across all categories will determine the 2025 Group VII titleholders.