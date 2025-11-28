Techtra Automotive Academy Sets A New Benchmark In Asian Automotive Education With UK-Accredited, Industry-Ready Training

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 28 Nov, 2025 - Techtra Automotive Academy proudly announces its strengthened position as one of Asia's leading automotive technical training institutions, delivering internationally recognised qualifications and producing highly skilled, job-ready manpower for the fast-growing auto industry.

With the rise of Continental, Hybrid, and Electric Vehicle (EV) technologies, Techtra is spearheading the future of automotive education through globally aligned programmes, cutting-edge facilities, and guaranteed job placement opportunities for all graduates.

Driving the Future: Advanced Continental EV & Hybrid Systems Course - Techtra Automotive Academy continues to lead the industry with its signature Continental EV Hybrid System Course, designed to meet modern automotive workshop demands. Trainees gain real mastery in:



European (Continental) vehicle diagnostic models

Latest global & European EV/Hybrid technologies

Professional workshop tools and equipment Real-time fault-finding & module-level repair

This hands-on, industry-focused training ensures graduates are fully prepared to service the newest generation of vehicles entering the Asian market.

Globally Recognised Qualifications: TQUK & Ofqual-Regulated Programmes, Techtra stands among an elite group of institutions accredited to deliver Training Qualifications United Kingdom (TQUK) courses-recognised globally and regulated by Ofqual, one of the Top 10 awarding organisations in the United Kingdom.

Students benefit from:



Fast-Track UK Awarding Certificates

Internationally transferable qualifications Industry-approved standards aligned with modern workshop demands

This gives graduates a competitive global edge-whether they aim to work locally or abroad.

A Nationally & Internationally Certified Automotive Institution, Techtra Automotive Academy proudly holds the JPK Certification, demonstrating full compliance with Malaysia's national occupational standards. This solid local recognition, combined with UK certifications, positions Techtra as the Pinnacle of Asian Automotive Achievements.

The academy also celebrates its recent Automotive Education Excellence Award, highlighting its commitment to delivering world-class automotive talent to the industry.

Industry-Ready Training with Guaranteed Job Placement, Techtra ensures every trainee is not only technically competent but career-ready. With strong partnerships across automotive service centres, luxury workshops, and specialised EV/Hybrid facilities:

Job placement is guaranteed upon course completion. This provides students with a direct pathway from training to a stable, rewarding career in the automotive sector.

Award-Winning Training Campus Designed for Real Workshop Experience, Students train in an advanced campus environment equipped with:



Fully outfitted European-standard workshop bays

Professional diagnostic tools

Real vehicle platforms for practical exercises A hands-on training approach with 70% practical learning

Techtra's model replicates an actual automotive service environment-giving trainees the confidence and capability to perform on day one.

Accessible, Career-Boosting Education for All Techtra Automotive Academy is committed to making high-quality automotive education accessible to every Malaysian through:



0% interest instalment plans

Flexible training schedules Fast-track professional certification pathways

This ensures more students can unlock better career opportunities without financial burden.

About Techtra Automotive Academy

Techtra Automotive Academy is Malaysia's leading automotive technical training institution, specialising in Continental, Hybrid, and Electric Vehicle technologies. With UK-accredited TQUK qualifications, Ofqual-regulated programmes, JPK certification, and award-winning facilities, Techtra develops the next generation of skilled automotive professionals for both local and international markets. Techtra's strong industry partnerships guarantee job placement for all graduates.