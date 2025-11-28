Cora Systems Announces New Five-Part Insight Series Revealing The Most Critical Transformation Challenges Facing Enterprises And Government Contractors In 2026

In a move drawing significant attention across the project management, government contracting, and enterprise transformation sectors, Cora Systems today announced the publication of a primary five-part research and insight series addressing the most urgent challenges businesses will face heading into 2026.

The series, released in response to widespread demand from PMO leaders, transformation executives, and program control specialists, offers the most unmistakable evidence yet of a rapidly changing landscape in which traditional project management frameworks, outdated change practices, and fragmented cost-schedule systems are no longer sustainable.

The five new reports include:



Empowering Organizational Change Management

Proven Change Management Strategies for 2026: Expert Insights from Industry Leaders

Mastering GovCon Cost-Schedule Integration: A Complete Guide to Earned Value Management

How Baseline Change Management Transforms Performance Measurement for Government Contractors Organizational Change Management: Transforming PMO Processes for Strategic Success

Together, these articles provide what industry analysts are calling“one of the most comprehensive and timely assessments of enterprise transformation readiness published this year.”

A Timely Warning: 2026 Will Demand More Than Incremental Change

According to the new reports, organizations across both public and private sectors face a convergence of pressures in 2026:



accelerating digital transformation demands

increasing volatility in global markets

expanding regulatory and audit scrutiny (notably in GovCon)

rising expectations for value realization-not just project delivery workforce fatigue and resistance to change

Cora Systems' research concludes that the majority of organizations are unprepared for the level of integration and agility required to stay competitive.

Key Findings from the Series

1. Change Management Is Now the Primary Factor in Transformation Failure or Success

The opening article, Empowering Organizational Change Management, warns that enterprises still underestimate the role of human behavior in transformation, with most leaders focusing on tools and timelines instead of culture, communication, and readiness.

2. The Pace of Change Will Double in 2026-And Organizations Must Prepare Now

In Proven Change Management Strategies for 2026, industry leaders outline the tactics used by top-performing organizations-revealing a steep divide between those who are change-ready and those who are not.

3. PMOs Must Be Rebuilt Around Strategy, Not Reporting

The article "Organizational Change Management: Transforming PMO Processes for Strategic Success" calls for a complete redefinition of the PMO's role, transforming it into a strategic execution office that drives measurable business outcomes.

4. Government Contractors Face a Performance Visibility Crisis

In Mastering GovCon Cost-Schedule Integration, analysts highlight a growing gap between federal agency requirements and the realities of project control environments, where disconnected systems and siloed teams compromise performance.

5. Baseline Control Failures Are Undermining Federal Program Performance

The report How Baseline Change Management Transforms Performance Measurement reveals how uncontrolled baseline changes are eroding auditability, undermining earned value accuracy, and jeopardizing contract success.

Industry Impact

Experts across the PMO, GovCon, aerospace, engineering, and manufacturing sectors have already signaled that these findings will influence:



2026 PMO restructuring strategies

Federal contracting performance standards

Enterprise change management playbooks

Investment decisions in project controls modernization Executive-level transformation roadmaps

“This is not simply commentary, it's a call to action,” said a spokesperson for Cora Systems.“The evidence is clear: organizations that do not unify strategy, change, delivery, and performance measurement will be left behind.”

A New Standard for Enterprise Transformation

Across all five reports, a single message emerges: Siloed approaches to change, PMO governance, and GovCon performance measurement are no longer viable.

Instead, Cora's findings emphasize the rise of an integrated model-where strategic alignment, human-centered change, PMO modernization, earned value management, and baseline discipline operate as one unified ecosystem.

This integrated approach, the series argues, will define the essential capability set of successful organizations in 2026 and beyond.

About Cora Systems

Cora Systems provides enterprise-grade PPM, project controls, and strategic execution solutions used globally by organizations in aerospace & defense, government contracting, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and life sciences. Cora helps leadership teams unify strategy, delivery, and performance into one digital ecosystem.