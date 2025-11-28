Glownetics Launches At-Home Vampire Facial System For Professional-Grade Results

MENAFN - GetNews)Glownetics, a biotechnology-driven skincare brand, has officially launched its advanced At Home Vampire Facial system-bringing one of the beauty industry's most coveted treatments directly to consumers seeking professional results without the clinical appointment. With a powerful combination of microneedling technology, Liposomal serums, and bio-designed peptides, Glownetics is redefining at-home skincare and setting a new standard for accessible, high-performance beauty solutions.

The Vampire Facial has long been recognized for its ability to stimulate collagen, improve skin firmness, even tone, and restore youthful radiance. Traditionally reserved for med spas and dermatology clinics, the treatment has gained massive popularity across the U.S. Glownetics identified the need for a safer, more efficient home-based solution-one that delivers comparable results while allowing users to control their skincare journey.

“Our mission is to remove barriers and make high-level skincare accessible to everyone,” said Charles Haluska, Founder of Glownetics.“With our At Home Vampire Facial system, consumers can now experience transformative skin rejuvenation using tools and formulas engineered with clinical precision.”

A Scientific Approach to At-Home Skin Transformation

Glownetics' breakthrough lies in its use of Liposomal delivery technology, an advanced encapsulation system that enables ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin for maximum effectiveness. The brand's serums blend bio-designed peptides with hydrating, antioxidant-rich compounds formulated to work at a cellular level. These peptides mimic the skin's natural repair signals, helping rebuild collagen, enhance elasticity, and restore youthful structure.

The company's professional-grade Microneedle Kits complement these serums by creating micro-channels in the skin, dramatically increasing absorption and boosting results. Unlike many home microneedling devices, Glownetics' kits are engineered for safety, consistency, and comfort, making them suitable for beginners and experienced users alike.

A Complete System for Visible Results

Glownetics' product ecosystem is designed to work synergistically. Key offerings include:



Vampire Glow Subscription – delivering monthly or quarterly access to Glownetics' most intensive infusions.

Glow Serum & Skin Serum Gems – infused with peptides, antioxidants, and liposomal actives for daily rejuvenation.

Beauty Filler Microneedling Kit – engineered for at-home micro-channeling that replicates clinic-level effectiveness.

Glownetics LED Face Mask – supporting collagen stimulation and skin recovery through targeted light therapy. Liposomal Body Butter & Body Wash – extending skin-enhancing actives beyond the face for total body radiance.

Consumers report noticeable improvements in smoothness, brightness, hydration, and texture, with many praising how closely the results resemble professional in-office treatments.

Meeting the Demand for At-Home Aesthetic Solutions

With the rise of self-care routines and growing interest in advanced skin technologies, Glownetics' launch arrives at a perfect moment. U.S. consumers are increasingly searching for Vampire Facial alternatives, at-home microneedling kits, and science-backed skincare that produce real, measurable transformations.

Glownetics aims to fill this gap with products that combine purity, potency, and efficacy. All ingredients undergo rigorous third-party laboratory verification, ensuring every formulation meets high standards for safety, quality, and performance. The company proudly follows a“no fillers, no compromises” philosophy-delivering only concentrated, clinically relevant actives.

“Our customers want honesty, science, and results,” Haluska added.“We design every product with those expectations in mind.”

About Glownetics

Glownetics is a U.S.-based skincare company specializing in Liposomal serums, Microneedling infusions, At Home Vampire Facial systems, and premium Microneedle Kits. Built on the foundation of biotechnology and clean formulation science, Glownetics empowers individuals to take control of their skincare with advanced tools and treatments engineered for visible, long-lasting improvement. The company is committed to innovation, integrity, and helping consumers unlock their skin's genetic glow.

For more information visit .