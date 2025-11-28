MENAFN - GetNews) Los Angeles County, one of the fastest-growing telehealth markets according to the American Hospital Association, also saw an uptick in adoption this year of the firm's healthcare delivery system

Ramsey Theory Group, the applied-mathematics-driven software and AI innovation firm, today announced new enhancements to its flagship healthcare delivery platform, Erdos Medical. CEO Dan Herbatschek stated that the update introduces advanced interoperability, AI-assisted patient engagement, and expanded compliance architecture designed to help healthcare providers securely connect with patients through a unified, user-friendly virtual ecosystem.

Erdos Medical has quickly become one of Ramsey Theory Group's most transformative products-empowering clinics, hospitals, and private practices to deliver patient-centered virtual care without compromising compliance, privacy, or data integrity. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 76% of U.S. hospitals now offer telehealth services, but only 38% fully integrate virtual workflows with EHR systems. In Los Angeles County alone, virtual care visits grew by over 60% in 2024, yet most providers still face compliance gaps and data fragmentation.

“Los Angeles County has been an exceptionally strong market for us this year, while Erdos Medical has proven to successfully bring AI-driven and secure automation to human-centered healthcare nationwide,” said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group.“These new enhancements make it easier for providers to scale virtual operations, reduce administrative friction, and deliver better outcomes-without the security gaps or inefficiencies that have long plagued legacy telehealth systems.”

Key Provider Benefits



Unified platform & workflow – Erdos Medical connects patients to the providers of their choice in a single app.

Extended clinical support – Providers can remotely engage Certified Medical Support Specialists (phlebotomists, medical assistants, radiologists) to perform specimen collections or testing onsite or at the patient's home, with real-time status updates.

Compliance & security built-in – Provides a superior video conference solution that delivers the privacy and security demanded in health care environments.

Cost reduction & improved utilization – By enabling remote-first care and reducing in-person visits or transfers, providers can reduce overhead, optimize staffing, and improve patient throughput. Improved care coordination – In Los Angeles County, a health-data-exchange initiative using connected ecosystems reduced inpatient visits by 68% for high-risk Medi-Cal patients, demonstrating they drive better outcomes, according to the California Health Care Foundation.

Key Patient Benefits



Greater access & convenience – As a recent Los Angeles Times overview states, virtual care allows patients to“consult with healthcare providers from home, eliminating travel and reducing wait times.”

Expanded care beyond video-only – Because Erdos Medical ties in remote testing and specimen collection, patients may avoid multiple trips to labs or clinics, reducing disruption and time cost.

Improved outcomes through remote oversight – Evidence shows virtual models help chronic and acute patients alike: for example, telehealth utilization among primary care patients rose from 13.9% to 63.1% after COVID-19 onset. Less disruption, faster care – In Los Angeles County's coordinated care model, better service coordination resulted in substantially fewer ED and hospital visits, according to the California Health Care Foundation.

Healthcare providers, clinics, and physician-led practices interested in transforming their virtual-care model are invited to visit to arrange a demo of Erdos Medical.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and New Jersey, Ramsey Theory Group is a research-driven firm founded by applied mathematician Dan Herbatschek that is focused on applying advanced mathematical approaches to machine learning, artificial intelligence, and software innovation. Under Herbatschek's leadership, the company blends rigorous mathematical foundations with practical solutions across verticals including healthcare, automotive retail, construction-services, and logistics.

About Dan Herbatschek

Dan Herbatschek is an applied mathematician and founder of Ramsey Theory Group, where he works at the intersection of business strategy and software engineering. He helps organizations translate big ideas into technically executable solutions, collaborates with entrepreneurs to shape and refine their business concepts, and develops data visualizations and machine learning models using Python and JavaScript. Before launching Ramsey Theory Group, he worked in New York as both an investment consultant and a data management consultant.

Dan graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University, where he studied intellectual history, philosophy, and mathematics. His award-winning thesis,“The Reconstruction of Language and Time,” explored how early artificial languages and mathematical thought reshaped scientific understandings of time. That early fascination with linguistic theory and artificial systems naturally led him toward mathematics and artificial intelligence.

