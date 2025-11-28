KINGSONG Launches the World's First Modular 4-Suspension EUC, the F18, Marking a New Chapter in Smart Personal Mobility KINGSONG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for high-performance personal mobility surges, KINGSONG today unveiled the F18, the world's first modular electric unicycle with a 4-point suspension system,From the first-generation electric unicycles to a complete smart mobility ecosystem, KINGSONG transforms every effort into a forward-looking vision of personal transportation. By empowering every journey with technology, KINGSONG is turning "SMART LIFE, REACHING THE FUTURE" from a concept into a tangible experience that users worldwide enjoy year after year.

With 17 years of dedicated innovation, KINGSONG has pioneered a fully integrated product development ecosystem. Our complete control over the entire process-from ID design and R&D (encompassing controllers, battery systems, and electronic architecture) to manufacturing and supply chain management-has established a formidable technical barrier and set a new industry standard for smart mobility solutions. Guided by the value of "Customer Oriented, Strive-Based, Innovation and Openness, Sharing and Win-Win." the F18 embodies a groundbreaking product that combines high performance with personalized style.

1. KINGSONG F18: Modular Design Unlocks Endless DIY Potential, Redefining the Electric Unicycle

The KINGSONG F18 pioneers as the globe's first modular electric unicycle. Drawing inspiration from "Transformers," it targets young and adult passionate about off-road adventures and thrills. Its central innovation-a modular framework-breaks the constraints of conventional models. Users can easily detach and swap parts, such as bottle holders, to extend functionality and enable personalization. Upkeep is both economical and swift; for example, the industry-leading quick-release motor can be removed in under two minutes, greatly boosting user flexibility. This open DIY platform lets every owner craft their own unique ride, truly realizing the concept of "one device, multiple uses, infinite possibilities."

Structurally, the F18 incorporates a magnesium alloy frame, which is 28% lighter than standard aluminum alloy while providing higher yield strength (a 52% increase) and superior damping. It supports swappable tire sizes (standard 2.75-14, with 3.0-14 or 90/100-14 as options), fitting all terrains-seamlessly navigating urban roads, gravel paths, or muddy tracks. Riders can select from knobbed, street, or all-terrain tread patterns to suit various riding conditions.

2. Four-Point Suspension: Ideal Blend of Comfort and Stability for All Terrains

Another standout feature of the F18 is its custom four-point suspension system from DNM Performance Suspension, celebrated for outstanding versatility and durability. This system, developed through six-unit collaboration and a tiered design, ensures full-scene adaptability, precise damping control, and high dependability. Its fully sealed internal oil circuit effectively resists disruption in complex settings, guaranteeing steady performance. Riders can make 25 levels of damping adjustments for fine-tuning based on road surfaces. An extended preload stroke minimizes vehicle vibration during sudden impacts, accommodating different loads (e.g., 50psi for weight <70kg, 100psi for 70-80kg). A 100mm suspension travel delivers robust off-road prowess, while adjustable pedal height (30mm range) and angle (innovative 8°-14° adjustment) further refine riding posture, aiding in center of gravity balance.

This design not only boosts comfort but also enables the F18 to tackle demanding landscapes with ease. Whether high-speed off-roading or daily travel, it offers a polished, stable ride, reflecting KINGSONG's meticulous attention to detail.

3. Proprietary Electric Control System: Enabling Smarter, More Efficient Rides

Leveraging an in-house developed electric control system, the device ensures efficient and stable performance. It includes a newly coded Smart Battery Management System (BMS) with updated software and hardware architecture for improved stability and safety. The BMS offers all-around protection against over-charging, over-discharging, and temperature fluctuations, ensuring secure and reliable operation.

Fueled by a 2664Wh Samsung 50S high-capacity battery, the unit delivers an approximate range of 150km. The Samsung 50S high-rate power cell supports 20A fast charging, allowing a full recharge in about 1 hour, perfect for long journeys and everyday commutes. The cell also boasts low internal resistance and wide temperature range compatibility, maintaining strong performance even in cold conditions.









4. Strong Performance: 5000W Motor Enables Extreme Acceleration, Backed by Range and Safety

In terms of performance, the F18 boasts a 5000W hollow-shaft motor. It delivers vigorous acceleration, with a top speed exceeding 120 km/h and a maximum climb angle of 45°. The motor employs custom C38 tile magnets for enhanced torque and efficiency, along with ultra-high-strength silicon steel sheets for higher velocities. A motor temperature protection system ensures reliability via accurate thermal management.

The battery setup is equally remarkable: a 2664Wh large-capacity lithium battery pack utilizes Samsung INR21700-50S cells. These high-rate power cells support high-current discharge, wide temperature tolerance (-20°C to 45°C), and offer up to 150 km per charge under specific test conditions. The newly coded smart BMS provides comprehensive safeguards. Using dual-port "parallel charging" technology with a maximum 20A input enables extremely rapid charging. Standard charging is 10A, but with two 20A chargers, the quickest charge time is 1 hour.

Safety elements include integration with the Apple Find My network through the KINGSONG app for device tracking. The lighting system consists of a 30W dual-color main headlight, 12W auxiliary lights, and a multifunctional RGB taillight for better nighttime visibility. The battery pack has an independent IPX6 waterproof rating.

5. KINGSONG Technology: 17 Years of Commitment, Building a Smart Mobility Leader

The superiority of the KINGSONG F18 is rooted in the company's robust foundation. Founded in 2012, KINGSONG has evolved into a National High-Tech Enterprise. It operates from an 18,000 sqm facility with 6 production lines, over 200 skilled employees, and an R&D team of 30+ members. The company holds more than 100 patents and has earned international honors such as the Red Dot Design Award, IDA Award, and Muse Design Award.

KINGSONG emphasizes quality through rigorous inspections, 100% aging tests, and riding tests, resulting in a defect rate well below the industry average. A key strength is its closed-loop supply chain for core parts like batteries and PCBA, managed by affiliated firms with over ten years of expertise, ensuring top quality and rapid updates. As a brand manufacturer, KINGSONG offers greater trustworthiness than typical OEMs, supported by a worldwide after-sales network spanning 50+ countries.

The product range includes electric unicycles (F Series, S Series), e-scooters, and e-bikes, catering to diverse demands. The creation of the F18 demonstrates KINGSONG's sharp understanding of market trends-modularity, high performance, and safety are central needs of today's users.

Black Friday Promotions: Limited-Time Offers for Tech and Savings

As the worldwide shopping spectacle Black Friday nears, KINGSONG Technology proudly introduces its annual masterpiece-the KINGSONG F18 Modular Electric Unicycle. This groundbreaking design honors extreme sports fans. To appreciate our valued customers, we present a dual Black Friday deal: First, unlock greater rewards with your purchase: Spend $1000 to save $50, $3000 to save $100, or $5000 to gain a substantial $300 off! Second, as a special thank you to our loyal patrons, the initial thirty orders will get an extra $50 discount atop the tiered savings! This isn't merely a shopping event; it's a tech celebration in the smart mobility industry.

This Black Friday, KINGSONG delivers outstanding value. Combined tiered discounts and loyalty rewards can save you up to $150! Whether for off-road adventurers or city commuters, the F18 provides a premium experience at a competitive price. We urge customers to grab one of the first thirty order positions. All products include KINGSONG's global after-sales service, featuring component traceability and 24/7 support.



The Future of Mobility Begins with One Wheel

The KINGSONG F18 is more than a product; it symbolizes the advancement of smart personal transport. It combines modular innovation, strong performance, and solid safety, supported by KINGSONG's 17 years of technical mastery, set to establish new benchmarks. The Black Friday sale period offers the ideal chance to experience this revolutionary device.

Visit our official website or get in touch to begin your ultimate adventure!KINGSONG stays dedicated to innovation, guiding personal mobility toward a safer, more customized future. Discover more or buy the F18 at.

About KINGSONG

Founded in 2012, KINGSONG has established itself as a global leader in smart personal mobility. KINGSONG operates an 20,000 m2 state-of-the-art facility with 8 production lines, supported by over 50 engineers and 500 skilled workers. KINGSONG manages the full value chain-from design and R&D to production, supply-chain management, and international sales-ensuring excellence at every stage.

With more than 100 patents, KINGSONG designs and manufactures electric unicycles, e-scooters, cargo e-bikes, personal golf vehicles, and intelligent self-service chairs for elders. By maintaining control over critical components, including controllers, batteries, frames, and complete vehicle assembly, KINGSONG guarantees consistent quality, high performance, and rapid innovation.

KINGSONG continues to expand its product portfolio to serve riders of all ages, from children's scooters to smart wheelchairs for elders. Its solutions address diverse scenarios-urban commuting, long-distance travel, smart parks, and professional applications-bringing intelligent mobility seamlessly into everyday life.

With 17 years of experience and a reputation for reliability and trust, KINGSONG delivers products that offer safe, dependable, and enjoyable rides. Today, KINGSONG's smart mobility solutions reach riders across six continents through a network of over 1,000 global partners.





