“ATLAS ORBITERTM: The First Handheld NASA-Data Space Tracker Launches From The Bay Area”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- House of the QR Code proudly announces the launch of ATLAS ORBITERTM, amgroundbreaking handheld device that brings NASA/JPL comet and asteroid tracking into the palm of your hand. Developed by co-founders Tyrone M. Sanders and Nathan E. Sanders, ATLAS ORBITERTM is the first portable instrument designed to visualize real-time orbital data sourced directly from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Horizons ephemeris system-without the need for a computer.

Compact yet powerful, ATLAS ORBITERTM calculates and displays the live trajectory of comets, asteroids, and interstellar candidates such as 3I/ATLAS, presenting NASA-accurate orbital mechanics in a mission-style interface inspired by deep-space navigation consoles. The device renders orbit diagrams, solar geometry, starfields, velocity data, and distance calculations, along with optional SD-based ephemeris logging.

“Orbital mechanics shouldn't require a laboratory,” said Tyrone M. Sanders, Co-Founder of House of the QR Code.“ATLAS ORBITERTM makes real NASA data portable and accessible to everyone-from students to amateur astronomers to anyone curious about what's moving in our solar system.”

Co-Founder Nathan E. Sanders added,“We wanted to take something normally locked behind professional software and put it in people's hands. When users see a comet's trajectory update live using real NASA data, it creates a connection to space that no phone app can match.”

ATLAS ORBITERTM represents a major leap toward accessible scientific instruments, empowering citizen scientists to observe near-Earth objects, track interstellar bodies, and explore orbital motion using a dedicated and intuitive hardware device. With built-in Wi-Fi access to NASA/JPL Horizons, it translates real-time ephemeris data into clear, high-resolution visualizations on a portable microcontroller-powered display.

KEY FEATURES:

. Live NASA/JPL Horizons ephemeris integration

. Real-time comet & asteroid orbit visualization

. Starfield backdrop and solar system geometry modes

. Mission-style HUD and scientific readouts

. SD-card ephemeris logging (CSV format)

. Compact ESP32-driven handheld form factor

. Designed and engineered in the Bay Area

As the world's first handheld NASA-data-driven orbital visualizer, ATLAS ORBITERTM bridges the gap between professional astronomical tools and consumer-friendly technology. The Sanders brothers plan future expansions including 3D orbital rendering, sky-pointing functionality, magnitude predictions, and support for additional NASA datasets.

