York Region Council Approves $25M To Support York University's New School Of Medicine

Toronto, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University welcomes York Region's decision to make a significant contribution of $25 million to support the new School of Medicine set to open to students in 2028.

The $25 million commitment will help fund the physical infrastructure and development of the School of Medicine, which will be built in the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct, alongside the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.

“On behalf of York University, I want to express my deepest gratitude to York Regional Council members and Chairman Jolliffe for this extraordinary investment in the future of health care,” said Rhonda Lenton president & vice-chancellor, York University.“Your commitment of up to $25‐million for York's new School of Medicine in the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct will help us train the next generation of primary care physicians where they are needed most. This partnership reflects our shared vision to improve health outcomes, strengthen community well‐being, and build a resilient regional economy. Together, we are creating a model of integrated education and care that will serve York Region and Ontario for generations to come.”

This significant milestone represents ongoing positive momentum as the University ramps up work to engage local physicians, collaborate with health care and tech sector partners in the medical school's future service area such as Mackenzie Health, Oak Valley Health, Southlake Health, and the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI).

“York Region is proud to support this important investment in training future physicians right here in our own community. By contributing $25 million to York University's new School of Medicine, we are helping ensure that families across our communities have better access to the care they need, closer to home. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the health and well-being of residents and building a future where everyone in York Region can thrive,” said Eric Jolliffe, York Region Chairman and CEO.

York Region's contribution builds on existing commitments from the Government of Ontario to fund the startup costs associated with establishing the medical school. The land for the new building has been generously donated by the City of Vaughan. Together, these commitments strengthen momentum for the medical school, which is a much-needed part of the Ontario government's expansion of medical education designed to address local physician shortages, enhance access to primary care, and support a long-term, sustainable health-care system.

About the York University School of Medicine

The York University School of Medicine will be explicitly structured around a community-based primary care model, emphasizing inter-professional collaboration, equity, and patient-centred practice. Its location within the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct - next to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital - will facilitate strong connections between clinical training, research, and community health services.

About York University

York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change and prepare our students for success. York's fully bilingual Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York's campuses in Costa Rica and India offer students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs, while at the Markham Campus, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration are built into every program. York's new School of Medicine, the first Canadian medical school to focus on community-based primary health-care education, will welcome its first cohort in September 2028.

