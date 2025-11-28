Cathie Wood's ARK Maintains $1.5M Bitcoin Goal, Predicts Market Bounce Back

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Markets Rebound as Investors Anticipate Federal Reserve Policy Shift

This week, the cryptocurrency sector experienced a notable recovery, reversing four weeks of decline, driven by renewed optimism around U.S. monetary policy and liquidity influx. Bitcoin notably surpassed the $90,000 threshold, providing a positive signal for traders and ETF holders alike. Meanwhile, industry leaders like Cathie Wood reaffirmed their bullish outlook, maintaining a $1.5 million target for Bitcoin by 2030 amidst changing economic conditions.



Bitcoin reinstates its bullish momentum by crossing the $90,000 level amid rate cut expectations.

Investor sentiment is boosted by increased liquidity and the upcoming end of quantitative tightening.

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood persists with a $1.5 million Bitcoin target despite recent market corrections. UK proposes a DeFi tax framework aimed at reducing compliance burdens while enhancing clarity.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, ETH, RAIN

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive - The recovery and policy optimism have driven upward price movements.

Market context: The broader market outlook is buoyed by expectations of reduced interest rates and easing liquidity constraints, fostering a more favorable environment for both traditional and digital asset investments.

Market Recovery and Investor Confidence

Crypto markets surged this week, with Bitcoin reclaiming the critical $90,000 level on Wednesday. Importantly, this move lifted Bitcoin ETF holders back into profit as the asset traded above the $89,600 flow-weighted cost basis. Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, reaffirmed her firm's bullish prediction of Bitcoin reaching $1.5 million, citing billions in liquidity returning to the market following the resolution of the U.S. government shutdown.

The rebound corresponds with rising expectations of cuts in U.S. interest rates; the CME FedWatch tool now indicates an 85% chance of a 25 basis point reduction at the Federal Reserve's December 10 meeting, up from just 39% a week prior. Such expectations have fueled a broader optimism across both equities and cryptocurrencies, setting the stage for a potential year-end reversal.

Monetary Policy and Liquidity Dynamics

The anticipated end of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening on December 1, coupled with the resumption of bond purchases, signals a more supportive monetary environment. ARK Invest reported that over $70 billion has already flowed back into markets since the shutdown's conclusion, with an additional $300 billion expected over the next month as the Treasury General Account normalizes. This enhancement in liquidity is seen as a significant catalyst for market growth.

Crypto and AI Markets May See Liquidity Squeeze Ease

ARK Invest's Wood also highlighted an upcoming easing of the liquidity constraints affecting both crypto and artificial intelligence sectors. Despite recent market corrections, Wood maintains her long-term bullish stance, with Bitcoin's 2030 target of $1.5 million remaining unchanged. She emphasized that the recent stability in gold prices exceeded expectations, which supports a positive outlook for Bitcoin's future valuation.

Meanwhile, industry developments continue with regulatory progress in the UK, where HM Revenue and Customs proposed a favorable tax approach for DeFi users, easing the tax burden on liquidity pools and lending operations. Additionally, DWF Labs announced a $75 million fund aimed at fostering institutional adoption of DeFi projects, targeting infrastructure solutions supportive of large-scale participation.

In the wake of recent exploits, the Balancer community proposed a plan to distribute recovered funds to liquidity providers, emphasizing transparency and targeted reimbursements. Meanwhile, biotech firm Enlivex plans to enter the crypto space by investing in prediction market tokens, signaling increasing crossover between traditional finance and blockchain innovations.

Leading cryptocurrencies mostly finished the week in the green, with memecoins and Layer-1 tokens showing remarkable gains, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the burgeoning DeFi ecosystem.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.