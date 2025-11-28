VIDEO - CEO Clips Hydrograph: Producing The World's Strongest Material Through Next-Gen Innovation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) -- HydroGraph is redefining what's possible in advanced materials with a proprietary, explosion-synthesis technology that produces high-purity graphene-the strongest and most conductive material ever discovered. Using a clean, scalable process that converts hydrocarbon gases into graphene, the company is enabling applications across multiple global industries.

Graphene is 200 times stronger than steel, highly flexible, and capable of conducting electricity at up to 1,000 times the capacity of copper. These properties unlock next-generation innovations across drug delivery, biosensors, enhanced wood products, carbon fiber, concrete, plastics, and other industrial materials.

With growing geopolitical concerns surrounding Chinese graphite exports, the company's North American production technology is receiving heightened attention, including interest from the U.S. military, as governments and industries seek secure domestic sources of critical materials.

With a breakthrough production method, expanding commercial interest, and a rapidly growing range of applications, the company is positioned to play a vital role in the future of advanced materials and supply-chain independence.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



HydroGraph (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF)



About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO ClipsTM, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: CEO Clips