Taiwan Sets A New Global Benchmark For Sustainable Performance Textiles

Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - To strengthen its global visibility and competitiveness, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), through the International Trade Administration (TITA), has launched the Textile Export Promotion Project (TEPP), executed by the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF). This initiative underscores Taiwan's ambition to be the go-to hub for sustainable, high-performance, and technologically advanced textiles.







For decades, Taiwanese manufacturers-trusted partners of leading global sportswear brands-have leveraged deep expertise in polymer engineering, knitting, and finishing to pioneer next-generation performance fabrics. The rising popularity of functional urban athleisure reflects broader cultural and technological shifts toward comfort, durability, and environmental responsibility. Taiwan's unique combination of technical mastery, vertically integrated supply chains, and sustainability leadership ensures it remains a central engine shaping this rapidly evolving market.







Amid global supply-chain restructuring and accelerating sustainability demands, Taiwan's textile industry continues to lead with its hallmark formula: Innovation × Design × Sustainability. During the 2025 Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS), the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) presented the RECODE 2050 Fashion Showcase under the "Textile Export Promotion Program (TEPP)," highlighting Taiwan's forward-looking strengths to the world.

Drawing over a hundred influential international and domestic brands, buyers, and media, the showcase served as more than a runway event-it became a platform for strategic dialogue between Taiwan's textile ecosystem and global markets. Nineteen manufacturers collaborated with 6 designer brands (CHOIR, GIOIA PAN, oqLiq, SPFLOE, UUIN, WEAVISM) to deliver 48 looks that embodied future-ready materials, circular craftsmanship, and functional design. The show brought Taiwan's 2050 sustainability vision to life while demonstrating the nation's integrated "polymer-to-apparel" competitiveness for the U.S., Europe, Japan, and other key markets.







Taiwan Textiles Lead with Sustainability × Technology

As global fashion faces increasing regulatory pressure surrounding carbon reduction, traceability, recycling systems, and circularity requirements, Taiwan's complete upstream-to-downstream supply chain has become a decisive advantage.

The 19 participating companies reflected this industrial depth, including: Li Peng (Libolon) - a leader in polymer-to-fabric vertical integration; New Wide - a specialist in circular-knit innovation for over 40 years; SINGTEX - creator of the globally recognized coffee-yarn concept; SABRINA - a top-tier manufacturer of Olympic-level performance apparel.

Other key contributors include Asiatic's smart-fiber platform, Da Fon's natural skin-friendly series, Erictex's SUNMOR® UV-protection technology, Grandetex's cocoa fiber, and Hermin's Natural Function Lab are elevating the concept of "Comfort × Sustainability" to new heights. In addition, Advance has expanded into aviation, protective, and medical textiles; Hitex integrates AI systems to develop high-visibility fabrics; Hwa Fune targets the outdoor market with its Porlite® series; N-Stars presents dual-layer N-FLEX stretch fabrics; Paltex showcases circular recycling technology; and Ta Cherng delivers sustainable customized embroidery-each demonstrating distinctive strengths. Meanwhile, Wisher's Wi-elastic stretch fabrics, Wideplus's positioning as the "new textile industry," Wild Bear's innovative integration of textile and coating technologies, and Wu Luen's expertise in warp-knit and circular-knit fabrics together form a comprehensive landscape that spans sports, fashion, industrial, and lifestyle applications.

Under the TEPP framework, another international fashion showcase is planned for 2026 to further amplify Taiwan's sustainability leadership.

Trusted by Global Sports Brands and the World's Biggest Events

Taiwan is a key supplier for leading global sportswear and outdoorwear companies, with over 70% of their high-performance sustainable fabrics originating from Taiwan. The industry also plays a central role in global sporting events.

In recent years, Taiwanese firms have transformed marine waste into high-value fibers and applied advanced anti-burst weaving techniques to develop next-generation athletic jerseys adopted by multiple national teams. This momentum has continued in other high-profile international tournaments, where numerous teams have selected Taiwan-made performance textiles. Taiwan has also supplied ultra-light, breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics for national training apparel, while ocean-recycled yarns have been used in professional tennis garments.

Looking ahead to upcoming global competitions, Taiwan will again serve as a technological pillar behind the scenes. Marine-recycled polyester, eco-friendly recycled fabrics, and other innovative materials developed in Taiwan have already been chosen by global brands. Taiwan's expanding portfolio of sustainable, functional, and smart textiles will continue supporting top athletes worldwide.

