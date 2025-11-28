Damon Announces Strategic Transaction And Board Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Follows recent announcement of Damon's $30 million Reg A+ offering to advance its personal mobility products and AI-enabled connected vehicle strategy at

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Damon Inc. (OTCID: DMNIF) ("Damon" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of electric motorcycles and other personal mobility products that seek to empower the personal mobility sector through innovation, today announced the completion of the sale of 100% of the issued share capital of its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Grafiti Limited, to Grafiti LLC, a Nevada-based company. This divestiture marks a further step in Damon's continued strategic focus on its core operations in the electric personal mobility sector and on its efforts to deliver long-term value to shareholders. Damon also announced today that Ms. Melanie Figueroa resigned from the Board. Ms. Figueroa's resignation was not related to any disagreement with the Company.

For more information about Damon's vision for a connected mobility future and to learn about the investment opportunity, please visit /.

About Damon

Damon Inc. is a designer and developer of personal mobility products and technology solutions that integrate AI-enabled safety systems, smart electrification, and user-driven design to revolutionize sustainable transportation. Operating across four potential revenue verticals - Data Intelligence & Services, Engineering Services, Personal Mobility Products, and Special Projects - Damon believes it is positioned to capture a significant share of the $200B global two-wheeler market by 20321. The company distinguishes itself through its integrated ecosystem approach, combining advanced data analytics and engineering expertise, while seeking to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Damon emphasizes accessible mobility solutions while leveraging its proprietary AI-enabled safety systems and intelligent energy management technology to deliver superior performance and operational efficiency in the urban and business mobility space. For more information, please visit damon.

